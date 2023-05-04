Because of her extensive record of community service, it may be easier to list the activities Robin Wilke isn’t involved in rather than all the ways she makes an impact.
From serving as the Le Sueur Lions Club treasurer, to grilling brats at Pioneer Power and flipping pancakes at the Breakfast Fly-In, serving on the Bags to Benches Committee and so much more, Wilke has embraced the Lions Club lifestyle.
In recognition of her contributions to the community, Wilke was named “Zone 6 Lion Of The Year,” on March 14. The award is the single highest honor that can be awarded to a Lion in the region, which includes not just the Le Sueur Lions Club, but Le Center, St. Peter, Mankato, Eagle Lake and Lake Crystal. While the award came as a surprise to Wilke when she received her certificate at the Zone 6 meeting held in Lake Crystal, her Lions Club colleagues considered it a well-deserved win.
“There were a lot of whoops and hollers and clapping. Some people even bowed,” said Lions Club member John Favolise. ”The board had gone through and made this decision without her knowing and it was unanimous as far as that goes. Everyone sees how well and how hard she works for the club. She cares deeply. I don’t think there’s a person in our club that would say she didn’t deserve to win the award.”
Wilke, a life-long Le Sueur resident, had been on the Lions Club’s radar as a potential recruit for years. After retiring in 2018, Wilke finally had the time to dive headfirst into club activities. In the short time she’s been a member, Wilke has worked on every single Lions Club project and took on a leadership role as club treasurer in July 2019.
“I just really like working with everybody, all the events we have going on. Everybody helps everybody,” said Wilke. “I can’t say I have a favorite part of being a Lion, because I like it all.”
Beyond keeping track of the club’s finances, Wilke took on some secretary duties as well when the previous secretary had to resign from the office in response to health concerns. During the difficult transition, Wilke stepped up to ensure meeting agendas and minutes were typed and sent and published and managed all club correspondence.
“When I first joined the Lions Club in 2019, she was so kind,” said Lions Club member Kim Bach.”She is literally on every project we do. This weekend is Pioneer Power and she’s working multiple days. She’s always had a smile on her face doing it, she loves working in the community and she’s just a good person.”
Wilke has never missed a meeting during her tenure as a Lion, even while juggling her responsibilities as Le Sueur Garden Club President and a board member on the Le Sueur Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee.
Through her service, Wilke plays a key role in keeping Le Sueur beautiful, whether it’s planting and maintaining community flower beds as one of the youngest Garden Club members when she joined, or reviewing new opportunities for parks and recreation in the community before recommending them for City Council approval.
Wilke isn’t just a people person, but a dog lover too. In addition to caring for her own pets, Wilke regularly volunteers with MN SNAP, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the Twin Cities
When asked how others can get involved in the community, Wilke advised people to put themselves out there and get involved in community organizations like the Lions Club.