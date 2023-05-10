Ridgeview Medical Center is partnering with a new home care provider to take over operations of the Ridgeview nursing home in Le Sueur.
Ridgeview Vice President and Administrator Stacey Lee informed the Le Sueur City Council Monday that the health care provider will be transferring nursing home operations to Cura of Le Sueur LLC starting on June 5, next month.
Cura of Le Sueur is a new nonprofit company, filed as an LLC in January 2023, specializing in operations and management support for long-term care facilities. Cura is collaborating with Premier Health Care Management, which oversees the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, Serenity Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph, nursing and assisted living facilities in Sandstone and Paynesville, and Mother of Mercy nursing and assisted living in Albany, Minnesota.
“This is part of what we’re doing to ensure we keep healthcare services in our community," said Lee. "We want to keep long-term services in our community, we want them connected to our campus. We provide a lot of services back and forth and this is one way for us to do it.”
The VP indicated that Ridgeview was looking to partner with an outside management firm to keep the nursing home operational as the facility has struggled to be profitable.
"We vetted out two different organizations, but we had significant operating losses but very much difficulty trying to recruit staff, which you can see all the nursing homes that are closing and that’s one thing we did not want to do is close the nursing home.” said Lee. "We have a lot of referrals for our care center. We want our community members to be able to age in place rather than go out of their community."
Before transferring operational duties, Ridgeview Medical Center is acquiring the land from the city of Le Sueur so they may lease the parcel to Cura.
Since 2010, the city of Le Sueur and the Economic Development Authority has received regular installments of debt reimbursement from the Minnesota Valley Health Center, now operating as Ridgeview, for taking out bonds on the hospital's behalf to finance the Minnesota Valley Memorial Hospital project.
The conduit financing agreement, which supported the construction of new private patient rooms, an ambulance bay and emergency entrance and more, was developed so the hospital could take advantage of the tax-exempt municipal bonds available to the city.
Per a 2010 contract with the city, Ridgeview Medical Center may acquire the land upon paying back the $5.5 million debt to the city and $2.5 million debt to the EDA in full. On March 16, Ridgeview intends to make good on that debt, and is prepared to pay off the remaining $3.47 million debt balance to the city and $1.67 million balance to the EDA.
However, the city-owned debt isn't payable in full until Sept. 17. Since the closing of the property is scheduled for May 16, the City Council approved an escrow agreement until the final payment is made this fall.
City Administrator Joe Roby considered the transfer a positive development for the community. He noted Cura had more experience in long-term care whereas the Nursing and Rehab Clinic was Ridgeview's only nursing home across their hospital network.
"I think from our discussion at a staff level with Ridgeview about Cura and the relationship at the nursing home, I think it probably is in the best interest of the nursing home long-term to have a partner who has experience in long-term care,” said Roby.
The transfer is a separate matter from the new improvements slated for the Le Sueur campus through Ridgeview's conduit financing agreement with Chaska. The central aim of the agreement is to develop the Chaska clinic into a full-fledged hospital by funding the construction of six new operating rooms and 20 new inpatient beds, but some of the funds will benefit outside clinics like Le Sueur.
The Le Sueur campus may see an estimated $750,000 to $1 million in improvements, though COO Ben Nielsen said Ridgeview wouldn't be expanding the building or pursuing other major capital undertakings. A significant share of the funds will go toward utilities, like improving electrical infrastructure and purchasing an emergency generator.