With backing from the city of Chaska, Ridgeview Medical Center is seeking to finance millions of dollars in improvements across multiple locations, including its Le Sueur campus.
Chaska representatives have proposed a revenue bond issuance to raise tax-exempt funds for the improvements. Approximately $1 million of the bond proceeds would be spent on the Le Sueur Clinic, though Ridgeview’s plans are still unknown to the City Council.
“The only information I was able to receive from Ridgeview is approximately 95% of the funds would be spent on capital equipment, with lifespan greater than five years, and the remaining would be spent on building improvements,” said City Administrator Joe Roby.
The city administrator explained that, in order for the bonds to receive tax-exempt status, the Le Sueur City Council would have to approve Chaska’s bond issuance as well. By approving the bonds, the city of Le Sueur would not be taking on any financial responsibility or liability.
Roby noted that Chaska was looking to issue the bonds by the first week of May, so the vote could not be delayed.
But without details on how Ridgeview intends to spend the money, City Councilor Marvin Sullivan said he could not support the measure. Sullivan said the City Council was obligated to know any potential issues the improvements could run into with zoning or other city matters and called it “distasteful on Ridgeview’s part to not have representation at the table.”
“Without them disclosing what that million dollars is being used for, we cannot in good faith say that we’ve done our due diligence,” said Sullivan.
Councilor Pam Williams also expressed disappointment that Ridgeview did not have staff at the meeting but ultimately approved the bond issuance in a council vote.
Mayor Shawn Kirby vocally disagreed with Sullivan’s comments and noted that Ridgeview would be at the City Council meeting next month to discuss the project in further detail.
“I think there was an offer for one of them to be at this meeting, if I remember right, but it was decided it wasn’t necessary, because it seemed to be pretty routine, and there was a clear understanding of what was going to happen,” said Kirby.
After a public hearing, the council voted 6-1 in favor of approving the bond issuance, with Sullivan dissenting.