The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce has encountered numerous hurdles over the past several years. With the retirement of longtime volunteers and the loss of the Chamber’s brick and mortar building, community donations and support aren’t at the scale they once were.

Business Expo

Realtor Kim Hammes (middle) of Le Sueur visits with attendees at 2019's Retail & Business Expo. (File photo) 


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments