The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce has encountered numerous hurdles over the past several years. With the retirement of longtime volunteers and the loss of the Chamber’s brick and mortar building, community donations and support aren’t at the scale they once were.
But recently-elected Chamber President Christ Berndt believes the Chamber of Commerce and its mission to promote local businesses and community organizations still has a place in Le Sueur.
Berndt and the Chamber Board aim to revitalize the Chamber of Commerce to its former glory, starting with the revival of the Retail and Business Expo.
At its peak, the annual showcase of Le Sueur and the surrounding area’s commercial scene featured just shy of 50 exhibitors from a wide variety of industries. But when the COVID-19 pandemic swept Minnesota in March, 2020, the Retail and Business Expo planned later that month was abruptly canceled and remained dormant over the following two years.
The pandemic-induced hiatus is finally ending as the Retail and Business Expo makes its long-awaited return on April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at a brand new location, Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School.
“We are trying to rebuild and regain that purpose, or regain that respect from local businesses,” said Berndt. “We want to encourage, promote and support — that’s kind of our motto — our local businesses and in order for us to do that, we are having the expo.”
The Retail and Business Expo will showcase plenty of giveaways from attending businesses, foods offered by local restaurants and entertainment by businesses and community organizations.
Some notable events this year include a performance by the St. Anne’s Dance Club as well as live music by Lukas Graff. KCHK will be holding a live remote broadcast at the Expo and Fitmbs Studio will be offering a free Pound class which implements weighted drumsticks into a music-themed, full-body workout. In addition, Aerial Affinity students will be demonstrating some of their mid-air aerobics.
Berndt indicated this year’s Retail and Business Expo may not be as large as in previous years, but she hoped it would serve as a stepping stone for bigger expos in years to come.
As the Chamber seeks to scale up its activities, Berndt said there was a need for more people to join the Chamber Board. Members meet on the third Thursday of each month, typically at 11:30 a.m. and collaborate on efforts to promote local business.
Berndt added the Chamber was also seeking input from businesses on ways the organization could better serve them.
In the year ahead, the Chamber of Commerce is planning to bring back Summer in the Valley as well as create more networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
“We would like to do more coffee breaks or Chamber after hours for the businesses to host them so we can do some networking,” said Berndt. “We have so much to offer in Le Sueur and we want to get people to see what a great town this is and what we do have to offer.”