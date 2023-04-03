The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce was back in business on April 1 with the revival of the Retail and Business Expo.
The annual exhibition of local businesses made its grand return after a three year hiatus at a brand new venue, Le Sueur-Henderson High School. The event's revival was welcomed by over 500 locals and out-of-town visitors curious about what Le Sueur's local businesses have to offer.
"I think [attendance] exceeded our expectations considering the weather," said Chamber President Chris Berndt in reference overnight snowfall. "Waking up this morning we didn't know how good it was going to be. I think it's good turnout for not having [the Retail and Business Expo] in a while."
In total, 36 local businesses and community organizations set up booths throughout the high school cafeteria, lobby and gymnasium to chat with visitors and get the word out about their services.
Many exhibitors attracted guests attention with treats as well as activities for kids. The Word of Life Church prepared iced coffee for guests while KMF Advisors served up hot dogs, complete with ketchup and mustard toppings. Keller Williams Amber Seaver Team was popular with the kids, handing out balloons and bags of freshly-made popcorn. Luke's gave customers a taste of their famous rolls and Radermacher's showcased free samples of meats and hot chocolate.
Other exhibitors delivered live demonstrations of their work. Physical therapist Brenna Schmitt, of Physio Strong, gave visitors a hands-on experience of her massage treatments. KCHK Radio appeared as exhibitors while also performing live from the Expo.
Some demonstrations also doubled as live entertainment. Fitmbs owner and fitness instructor Tanya Johnson took several guests to the Le Sueur-Henderson stage to participate in a POUND class, which blends drumming with aerobic exercise. Class members got their blood pumping and their drumsticks thumping as they moved to the rhythm of the music.
At the same time, Aerial Affinity assembled an audience in the gymnasium to watch an aerial silk performance featuring both instructors and class members of all ages.
Dancers from St. Anne's Elementary performed at the top of the expo and were followed by a live acoustic set by local musician Luka Graff.
If that wasn't enough incentive to talk to as many businesses as possible, the Chamber of Commerce also supplied guests with bingo cards and a chance to win $100 in Chamber bucks if participants could fill out their cards with stamps from exhibitor booths.
In addition to businesses, community organizations like the Rotary Club, Girl Scouts, United Fund of Le Sueur, Santa Anonymous and Le Sueur Community Foundation were well represented at the expo. Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools not only a host, but an exhibitor as well, giving visitors a first look at digital renderings of the new elementary school building entering construction.
Amidst the returning businesses were a fair share of newcomers like Jenniffer Smisek, owner of Le Center Floral, and her husband Scott Smisek, owner of plumbing, heating and geothermal business SJS Mechanical. While Jenniffer has operated her shop for 28 years, this year marked her first visit to the expo.
"It's nice to come here and make those connections," said Smisek. "They're very good to me over here, we do a lot of business in Le Sueur."