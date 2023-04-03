The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce was back in business on April 1 with the revival of the Retail and Business Expo.

Keller Williams team

The Amber Seaver Keller Williams Team handed out balloons and bags of popcorn made onsite with a popcorn machine. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Food Shelf

Guests had a chance to win a $50 git card to Luke's Diner by guessing the number of cheese balls at the Le Sueur Food Shelf booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ney center expo

Kids took home coloring book pages and could look at a display of insects at the Ney Nature Center booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Luke's

Luke's Restaurant sold some of their famous rolls to Expo guests and offered them a chance to win a $15 gift card. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
KMF Expo

KMF Advisors served up hot dogs to hungry expo attendees. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Cambria

Cambria hosted a booth at the Le Sueur Retail and Business Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
United fund

August Keech Holm, age 2, Oaklyn Keech Holm, age 4, and Emersyn Greene, age 1, pose in front of the United Fund of Le Sueur booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Community center expo

The Le Sueur Community Center gave Expo visitors a chance to try out a miniature golf challenge while promoting the facility's new golf simulator. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Physio Strong Expo

Physical Therapist Brenna Schmitt, owner of Physio Strong, demonstrates her massage treatments on Kris Krause. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cara Bishop team

The True Real Estate Cara Bishop team handed out free oranges to Expo visitors. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Aerial affinity

Tessa Tebbe of Aerial Affinity performs in a live silk demonstration at the Retail and Business Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Firmbs

Tanya Johnson (right), owner of Fitmbs, leads a free a POUND fitness class which blends drumming with aerobic exercise. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Word of life expo

Jason Lang (left) and Becca Nadgwick (center) of Word of Life Church prepare coffee for Expo guests. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Market expo

Guests had a chance to win items made by local artisans at the Le Sueur Farmers Market booth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
American Legion Post 55

American Legion Post 55 visits with Expo guests. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
expo kids

Girl Scout Lexi Mathwig, age 7, and her sister Amber Mathwig, age 4, carried around balloons and lollipops they received at the Retail and Business Expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lions Club

The Le Sueur Lions Club visits with Retail and Business Expo guests. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Community Foundation expo

The Le Sueur Community Foundation offered snacks and brochures in promotion of their upcoming round of grant opportunities. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hometown Bank

Samantha Conrad and Roger Johnson of Hometown Bank offered Easter-themed activities for kids. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Radermacher's exp

Kole Maczkowicz tries a free sample of chocolate milk at the Radermacher's booth with his mother Kelsey Maczkowicz (right).

 

 
Le Center floral expo

Jenniffer Smisek of Le Center Floral visits with guests at the expo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

