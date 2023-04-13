For generations, eerie sightings have drawn curious locals to the railroad off Ottawa Road in the dead of night. Legend has it that if one patiently waits at the train tracks after dark, they may just catch a glimpse of a red light floating down the tracks, moving far too slowly to belong to a locomotive.
Behind this mysterious light witnesses say is a ghastly apparition, illuminating his path with the glow of a scarlet lantern before vanishing into the darkness. In local legends, the wandering spirit has gone by many names, including the Spook Light of Brewery Hill and the Lantern Man.
The identity of this ghostly figure is an enigma. Some say he was a hermit, who kept casks of beer in a cave at the former site of the Le Sueur Brewery who traveled the nearby tracks with his lantern. Others believe he was a train conductor who haunts the rails to warn visitors of incoming trains. More still claim he was a man who fell off the train.
Of course, many others will tell you it’s simply figment of people’s imaginations.
Recently, a world-traveling paranormal investigator claimed to have cracked the case. Through the use of technology, historical research and psychic ability, Adrian Lee, founder of the International Paranormal Society, said he communicated with the Lantern Man and learned his real name.
Lee’s investigation is documented in an episode of “Unscripted Paranormal,” a webseries and podcast hosted by Lee and produced by Steve Thaemert, owner of The 207 curiosity shop in Le Sueur, showcasing his adventures in hunting down haunts, searching for cryptids and speaking to the dead.
Lee, the London-born author of books such as “Mysterious Minnesota,” “Mysterious Midwest” and “Ghosts and UFOs” has spent over 25 years investigating paranormal activity. Since first moving to Minnesota in 2008, the now Windom-based writer has probed countless reports of hauntings across the state, from the Jordan Brewery Caves to the Lichfield Opera House.
Tales of the Lantern Man caught Unscripted Paranormal’s attention after Thaemert heard about the local legend from customers at The 207.
Le Sueur resident Jamie Erickson fondly remembered spending hours on the gravel roads searching for ghosts with his friends during his teenage years. While Erickson has never seen the Lantern Man, he said his high school history teacher had an encounter with the ghost on the railroad tracks.
“He saw it walking toward him, and it stopped and asked him some questions, and then it walked right through him,” said Erickson.
The resident knew others who swore that if one parked their car on the rails, the Lantern Man would come to push the vehicle off the tracks to safety.
Erickson offered to escort Lee and Thaemert out to the railway site, about a mile south of Le Sueur, where people typically reported sightings. From there, Lee began his work attempting to communicate with the spirit.
Key to Lee’s investigative arsenal is a ghost box, a radio-like device which scans for electronic voice phenomena. In essence, the ghost box can pick up on the voices of spirits in the area and translate them into an audible sound, said Lee.
“A ghost isn’t physical; it’s energy. You’re giving them vocal chords; you’re giving them a voice to use,” said Lee. “That equipment generates white noise, and it’s through that white noise you hear the words coming through.”
Thaemert said he was initially skeptical of Lee’s claims, but after joining him on investigations of locales, like the old Le Sueur Masonic Lodge, the “Unscripted Paranormal” producer said he’s encountered strange phenomena that he couldn’t explain.
“That was the first moment where I was in disbelief,” said Thaemert. “There are some moments there of discovery, and it was mind blowing. It all happens right in front of us. Nothing is staged, and it’s very genuine and authentic.”
Through the ghost box and his own psychic skills, Lee claims to have spoken to Dakota warriors from the US-Dakota War, victims of Jack the Ripper in London’s Whitechapel District, spirits haunting the Neolithic Rollright Stones near Oxfordshire and famous figures like Buddy Holly, Lizzie Borden and John Wayne.
For Lee, who spent 13 years lecturing on history and art in England, according to his authorial biography, speaking to the dead is a new way to learn about the past directly from the source.
“I suddenly realized it was a fantastic opportunity to be able to interview people that died hundreds of years ago as a historian,” said Lee said on his transition from historical scholarship to the study of the paranormal.
“I am bringing history back from the lips of the dead, and the sole reason I can present it is because the dead told me about it,” he added.
To stimulate spiritual activity at the railroad, Lee employed another technique called “Singapore Theory,” which suggests spooks are more active when there are period appropriate sights and sounds. By blowing on a wooden train whistle, Lee said he could coax ghosts into communicating with him.
“Anywhere there’s period costumes, there’s music from the era, anything that they’re familiar with will encourage them to come through in my experience,” said Lee. “With the train whistle, you’re trying to use that as a catalyst to get a response.”
Lee questioned any specters in the area if they knew the legend of the Lantern Man and if they had any information on his identity and what happened to him. Listening for voices in the white noise transmissions of the ghost box, Lee made out the words “Bill,” “Le Center” and “dead.”
The International Paranormal Society team searched local historical archives for any information on train accidents in the area that could be useful in another round of questioning and returned to the tracks a few days later for a nighttime investigation.
“As a historian, I have a lot of enjoyment in finding the newspaper articles from back in the day to put some flesh on the bones of the urban legends and the urban folklore,” said Lee. “In my experience, they often come from somewhere. Even though they may have evolved and warped and gone into different places, the genesis and evolution of that story, I like finding that.”
Donning a period trench coat, Lee walked the tracks swinging a red, glowing lantern in hopes the phantom would appear. The paranormal researchers then scanned the area with a thermal imaging camera and spotted a cold shadow in the distance. Lee then turned on the ghost box to communicate with what he believed were not one, but two specters, including the Lantern Man himself.
So who is the Lantern Man? According to Lee, the clues point in the direction of William Tiede, a man whose car was clipped by a train on the railway in 1939. Lee believes he now haunts the tracks to warn others of oncoming locomotives.
The legend of the Lantern Man is just one of many local mysteries the International Paranormal Society is dedicated to solving. Coming soon, “Unscripted Paranormal” will be releasing a video of their investigation into the specter of Crazy Eddie on the outskirts of Henderson.
To see video of Unscripted Paranormal’s investigations of urban legends like the Lantern Man and the Le Sueur Bigfoot, readers can visit unscriptedparanormal.com, or listen to the Unscripted Paranormal podcast on major platforms.