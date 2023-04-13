For generations, eerie sightings have drawn curious locals to the railroad off Ottawa Road in the dead of night. Legend has it that if one patiently waits at the train tracks after dark, they may just catch a glimpse of a red light floating down the tracks, moving far too slowly to belong to a locomotive.

Lantern Man

Steve Thaemert (left) and Adrian Lee (right) of Unscripted Paranormal investigated the legend of the Lantern Man at the railroad south of Le Sueur. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments