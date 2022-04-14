On Feb. 17, 2018, Brian Hoffman had just finished clearing the last inch of snow from the driveway of his father’s Le Center home. He was in the house, talking with his father and his wife, when suddenly he stopped speaking and his head fell to his chest. Hoffman was suffering a heart attack.
Aimee Robinson had been a crew member on the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance for around four or five years when she received the emergency call. Together with Le Center EMTs Neal Stocker and Sonya Squires, Robinson raced to the scene while Hoffman’s sister delivered CPR to the unconscious Hoffman.
The all-volunteer squad assumed command of the situation and loaded Hoffman into the back of the ambulance. The team strapped him to a LUCAS device to provide consistent chest compressions as they sped toward an emergency helicopter in the Tri-City United Le Center parking lot. Before reaching the school, the responders delivered three shocks from a Johnson’s Automated External Defibrillator.
After around six minutes, Robinson and the ambulance crew brought back Hoffman’s pulse. Within seven to 10 minutes, he could blink his eyes and speak. He was fully revived approximately 22 minutes after the ambulance crew first reached him.
According to the Center of Disease Control, 90% of people who have a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. But thanks to the early intervention of family and the volunteer emergency responders, Hoffman beat the odds. He survived the heart attack and was safely transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital by helicopter.
Robinson, now assistant director of the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance, looks back at that moment as her greatest win in her eight years as a crew member. Alongside emergency responders from the Le Center Police Department and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson and the ambulance volunteers received a Saving a Life award in 2018 for their efforts.
“Things like that, you join wanting to have those wins,” said Robinson. “They’re very few and far between, so when it does happen, it sticks with you and makes you proud.”
While Robinson appreciates the recognition, it’s not awards or credit that motivate the 32-year old EMT to dedicate her free time to serving the 4,000 people in the Le Center area; it’s about doing what you can to help people in danger wake up to see their family the next day.
“We not only brought him back but also made sure their family member was still there. It's just being able to help somebody,” said Robinson. “They don’t need to be thankful or grateful, because at the time, they’re just going through a lot and it’s less of a burden.”
On and off the clock
Robinson has dedicated her life to treating others both in and outside of her career. For the past two years, she has been employed as a registered nurse (RN) in the Cardiology Clinic at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
At the clinic, Robinson helps patients take care of their hearts. Her duties range from teaching patients about their pacemakers to inserting coronary stents to conducting an angiogram — an X-ray scan of blood flow in the arteries and veins — in addition to checking vital signs and medical histories as well as answering patient questions.
Robinson doesn’t know when she caught the bug for health care, but it’s been her chosen line of work for more than a decade. She began her career as a certified nursing assistant at a local assisted living facility while pursuing her associate’s degree in nursing at South Central College in 2012. She eventually went back to school in 2019 and graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a bachelor’s.
Around a year after her earning her associate’s, Robinson turned her eyes toward the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance. The New Prague-born nurse was a relative newcomer to the community, having recently purchased a home with her now husband when she found a flyer on her door inviting her to join the ambulance team.
“It was a dream of mine just like it was to be a nurse. I was able to succeed with [nursing] so I thought I might as well,” said Robinson. “So I had a flyer on my door that said ‘Do you want to join?” and I came down for Family Fun Night and met with one of the members. I got a tour, applied and I was just there ever since.”
Making sacrifices
The Le Center Volunteer Ambulance is one of the few ambulance services that is run entirely by volunteers. Over 20 trained EMTs make up the team, with most working one 12-hour day shift or night shift a week and a continuous 12-hour shift throughout the weekend once a month.
However, the ambulance is short on members. Each EMT sticking to their 12-hour schedule currently isn’t enough to provide 24/7 service to Le Center and assist communities in Le Sueur County, so experienced EMTs, like Robinson, have picked up the slack.
Robinson is on call once a week, while also working 24-hour shifts once a month Friday through Monday. It’s a shift that’s required Robinson to sacrifice time with friends, time for her favorite things like camping, cooking, and gardening, as well as time with family.
Despite the challenges that come with balancing nursing, volunteering, family and friendships, Robinson remains undeterred, thanks to her enthusiasm for helping others.
“If it's something that I like, I'm willing to do it,” said Robinson. “I like to be busy. I'm not somebody who likes to sit around, so the lifestyle works for me so far.”
She’s also supported by a team of dedicated EMTs willing to step in and cover extra shifts. Robinson said the ambulance offers flexibility for its members and supports them, even if they need to take an extended leave of absence.
“We’re lucky that we have a lot of members that cover more than they should need to, but it's because they're so dedicated to the service and helping others and their community,” said Robinson.“The more members we have, the less amount of hours needed to be covered by individuals. It takes the burden off and more is always going to be better.”
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson has also put her own health on the line to care for the health of others as both an essential worker and an emergency responder.
Early on in the pandemic, the ambulance was challenged by the shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), said Robinson, though supplies have been recovering.
Call volumes are also returning to normal compared to the past two years. In years prior, Robinson said fewer people were calling for the ambulance out of fear of exposing themselves to COVID-19 at a hospital. That same fear weighed on the already difficult task of recruiting new members.
“That's where a lot of people do step away and it's understandable.That’s where it is hard,” said Robinson, “It is a volunteer. You are giving up your time for yourself, your family, your friends to help people that you don't know. That is for some and for them that’s great and for others it's not for them and it's completely understood. You try to find that target audience that understands it is tough but is willing to make those sacrifices to help others.”
Becoming a leader
In her commitment to the ambulance service, Robinson hasn’t held back from adding more responsibilities to her plate. Within the last year, she was voted in as a member-of-large, allowing her to speak to the Ambulance Commission on behalf of the ambulance service and its needs. The commission is made up of members representing Le Center and surrounding townships and helps finance the ambulance service.
Then, as of three months ago, Robinson rose to the rank of assistant director. She’s the right hand woman to the ambulance director, Stan Stocker, and is charged with developing strategies to recruit and mentor new members.
“She’s a little spitfire,” said Stocker. “You tell her to do something, and she’s right on top of it, helping out any way possible. She’s a go-getter, that’s for sure.”
As a leader, Stocker said Robinson is always searching for activities to bring the crew closer together and support community interest in the ambulance. Over the past few years, she has helmed Family Fun Night, the service’s biggest annual fundraiser. Featuring a dinner and kid-friendly activities like bounce houses and bean bags, Family Fun Night raises proceeds for equipment and upgrades and helps recruit new members.
“She’s always trying to get the members to broaden their horizon as far as becoming more of a family. She’s not one to sit back and do nothing,” said Stocker. “She always wants to do activities so that we can show the community what we’re doing. Like for our Family Fun Night, setting up little stunts or little plays so that people can see what we do.”
Robinson also assists in all the ambulance’s usual functions, like CPR classes and the spaghetti feed fundraiser. She’s also highly involved in planning future events, like the upcoming 50th anniversary.
“I like learning. I like how unpredictable it is and I like being there for somebody in their time of need,” she said. "I took on the leadership role, because I wanted to be the change for our service because times are changing and I want to make Le Center ambulance the best that it can be and I hope I along with Stan can continue to improve it.”