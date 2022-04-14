From an early age, Dani Blaschko developed a sense for public service. The Le Center native sprouted a taste for public accounting while visiting her mother, Le Sueur County Finance Director and Elections Administrator Carol Blaschko, in the Le Sueur County Government Center. Today, Blaschko walks those same halls as one of Le Sueur County’s youngest and most public-facing department heads.
At 29 years old, Blaschko quickly rose through the ranks to her current position as Le Sueur County auditor treasurer. From collecting property taxes and issuing driver's licenses to assisting the election process, few county officials work face-to-face with the public as much as the auditor treasurer.
Crunching the numbers
Blaschko and her office of eight full-time staff members manage every dollar that passes through Le Sueur County. The department accounts not only for the $23 million in property tax revenue the county received last year, but it also looks after state and federal aid, local sales tax revenues, county expenses, and assets.
In addition, the Auditor Treasurer’s Office pays all county bills (with the exception of the Human Services Department), assists residents with property tax refunds, invests surplus dollars, collects delinquent taxes and oversees the sale of tax forfeited parcels.
“Every day is different. There’s always something new,” said Blaschko. “It’s customer interaction; it’s phone calls. We receive in all the county’s money, so every penny that makes its way to the county eventually makes its way to my office, and we receive that in.”
Managing Le Sueur County’s accounts and assisting taxpayers make up just one part of the auditor-treasurer’s responsibilities. Blaschko serves hunters, fishermen and drivers alike as the head of the county License Bureau. If you’ve recently registered your vehicle, renewed your driver’s license, picked up a liquor license for a local event or requested a fireworks permit for a Fourth of July celebration, you’ve met Blaschko or her staff.
“I think she goes the extra mile in customer service so that folks are served well when they comes into the License Bureau,” said Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin. “She’s also gone out of her way in improving communications and reaching out to land owners.”
On top of financial and licensing duties, Blaschko is also the county's ditch manager, maintaining draining ditch funds and assessments and keeping inventory of the 236 miles of open ditches and 27 miles of tiled drainage systems within the county.
She also assists the elections administrator in the election process.
Between helping residents with their taxes, licenses and ditches and drainage, Blaschko and her staff are the county public servants residents interact with the most. The auditor treasurer said that meeting with community members is the part of the job she looks forward to.
“I like just interacting with the taxpayers of Le Sueur County. I enjoy doing that when they come to the counter to pay their taxes. I like seeing them,” she said. “I also like dealing with money and balancing bank statements. I just enjoy the math piece of things.”
Rising to the challenge
Even in her youth, Blaschko was committed to honing her professional skills. Before there was a Tri-City United School District, Blaschko graduated valedictorian from Le Center High School in 2011.
Blaschko was heavily involved in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) throughout her high school career and even earned a trip to the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California during her junior year after placing first in Keyboarding Productions at the state level. Out of 74 students competing in the national conference, Blaschko placed 10th.
After high school, Blaschko enrolled in the Path to Purple program, spending two years at Rochester Community College before graduating from Winona State University with a business administration and accounting degree in 2016.
While attending college, Blaschko picked up a part-time role at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office around 2012-13 and worked at the county between semesters. A full-time position opened up shortly before graduation, and Blaschko accepted the opportunity to serve her hometown. Today, she lives in Le Center with her fiance and her chocolate Labrador Bailey.
“Family has always been very important to me,” said Blaschko. “I wanted to be as close to my family as I could be.”
With her office just a couple doors down from her mother Carol Blaschko, Dani Blaschko is about as close to family as can be. As finance director and elections administrator, Carol Blaschko is independent of the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. While they often work together, Blaschko doesn't have to shoulder the awkwardness of overseeing a parent.
“I enjoy working with her every day. We’ve always had a good relationship with each other,” said Blaschko. “She does her duties and I do my duties. She is a wealth of knowledge that I love tapping into when I don’t know what to do, because she’s probably seen everything and anything that’s coming through this county and I enjoy working with her.”
The auditor-treasurer said it was growing up and seeing her mom give back to the community that eventually cultivated her interest in public accounting.
“I grew up visiting her, so I generally knew the people who worked here. She’s my role model. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I follow in her path,” said Blaschko. “Just seeing her be able to serve the residents of the community she grew up in is why I’m here, and why I’m still here is because I enjoy giving back to the community in ways that I can.”
Throughout her career, Blaschko has rolled with whatever challenges life throws at her. She earned her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license while also working at the county. When the County Board of Commissioners established a ditch manager position in 2019, Blaschko took on the increased workload.
“I’ve always been curious about everything this office does, and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge,” said Blaschko. “For the last six years I am constantly learning things and getting involved with things.”
While she took on more and more responsibilities, a leadership role wasn’t on Blaschko’s mind until 2021, when seven-year auditor-treasurer and 28-year chief deputy treasurer Pam Simonette announced her retirement. Blaschko said she never imagined she would lead the department at 29, but she submitted her application and pounced at the offer.
Outside of the Auditor-Treasurer's desk, Blaschko attends as many community events as she can. She dishes out spaghetti dinners at the Le Sueur County Ambulance Rehab fundraiser and volunteers at the Community Club stand at the Le Sueur County Fair.
In her spare time, Blaschko likes reading, going for walks (as much as one can in the Minnesota climate) and spends time at her family’s cabin in Blue Earth County.