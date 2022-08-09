Left to Right: Incumbent Le Sueur County District 4 Commissioner Lance Wetzel, Le Sueur City Councilor Nathan Hintz, retired Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler and Chartered Global Management Accountant Bob Emmers are running for the District 4 seat in the Aug. 9 primary.
Le Sueur County voters have selected two finalists to compete this November to the cities of Le Center, Waterville, Kilkenny and Kilkenny, Cordova and Waterville Townships as District 4 Commissioner.
In the four-way District 4 Commissioner primary, the leading candidate was a newcomer: reitred Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler. The candidate took home 41.5% of the vote (381 total).
In addition to his 28 years leading the MPPA and Minnesota Pork Board, Preisler served as the Le Sueur County agriculture Extension agent and has resided in Le Sueur County for over 30 years. His wife, Teri Preisler, is the former superintendent of the Tri-City United School District.
In second place was incumbent Le Sueur County Commissioner Lance Wetzel with 31.2% of the vote (286 total). Wetzel will have the opportunity to defend his seat against Preisler in the general election.
The lifelong Le Center resident has spent nearly a decade in office after first being elected to the seat in 2012. Wetzel’s career in public service extends back even further. He was elected mayor of Le Center in 2006 and won re-election twice before running for the county board.
Former Le Center City Councilor and CPA Bob Emmers came in third with 16.36% of the vote (150 total) while Le Center City Councilor and Montgomery Chief of Police Nathan Hintz fell into fourth with 10.9% (100 total). Only the top two finishers will move on to the general.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.