The parents of Dackotah Montgomery and Katelyn Hank never had the chance to see their daughters graduate from Le Sueur-Henderson High School after the teens were tragically killed in separate accidents a month apart in 2013. 

Around 130 to 150 competitors played in the Angels Amongst Us pool tournament, raising money for scholarships to Le Sueur-Henderson graduates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Tanya Hagen (left) and Barb McMillen (right), founders of Angels Amongst Us pose with banners of their daughters Katelyn Hank and Dackotah Montgomery. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The 6th annual Angels Amongst Us pool tournament honored two Le Sueur teens killed in 2013 accidents — Dackotah Montgomery (left) and Katelyn Hank (right) — and raised money for scholarships for Le Sueur-Henderson High School graduates. (File photos)
Lukas Graff provided musical entertainment at the Friday and Saturday Angels Amongst Us pool fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

