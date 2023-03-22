The 6th annual Angels Amongst Us pool tournament honored two Le Sueur teens killed in 2013 accidents — Dackotah Montgomery (left) and Katelyn Hank (right) — and raised money for scholarships for Le Sueur-Henderson High School graduates. (File photos)
The parents of Dackotah Montgomery and Katelyn Hank never had the chance to see their daughters graduate from Le Sueur-Henderson High School after the teens were tragically killed in separate accidents a month apart in 2013.
But 10 years on, their memories are alive and well in the minds of those who knew them and the wider community, thanks to the fundraisers and scholarship opportunities offered by the Angels Amongst Us Foundation.
Angels Amongst Us was founded by Montgomery's mother and stepfather, Mac and Barb McMillen and Hank's mother Tanya Hagen to provide numerous Le Sueur-Henderson graduates the college education the 18-year-old Montgomery and 16-year-old Hank never had the chance to pursue.
"It helps us a family to come together with friends, the community, the support and love. As parents it helps us give back and then know how much support we get from others and that our girls are never forgotten. They're just part of our community and always will be." said Hagen
After distributing over $100,000 scholarships in their daughters' names, the parents' mission is as strong as ever. Over the St. Patrick's Day weekend, Angels Amongst Us around 130 to 150 community members to the Caribou Gun Club for the nonprofit's sixth annual pool tournament fundraiser.
The fundraiser's overlap with the St. Patrick's holiday didn't deter community members from hitting the billiards tables and showing their support. The Caribou Gun Club was filled end to end with players testing their shots and helping Angels Amongst Us reach their $18,000 fundraising goal.
"It is tremendous to have this community support. Without them we're nothing," said Mac. "We're just a mouthpiece for it. Without their support, this doesn't happen."
The event, which also included a silent auction, musical entertainment by Lukas Graff and a Friday dinner and Saturday morning breakfast, has been the Angels Amongst Us Foundation's most important fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation's annual summer Squeals on Wheels festival was put on hold in 2020, but fortunately the pool fundraiser has proven just as popular, netting a similar level of donations for scholarships benefitting Le Sueur-Henderson graduating seniors.
With each passing year, the parents have taken comfort in knowing Montgomery and Hank are remembered by their classmates and now the kids growing up and receiving these scholarships.
"The younger generations coming up, they remember these events and our girls and they never knew them." said Hagen "They know that they're still part of all of us and that's special to us. Whether they knew them as classmates or were little ones that are know grown up and graduating, they know our girls."
"We like talking about our kids just as much as anybody else," Mac added. "And just because they're pictures on the wall don't change anything. We still think of them."