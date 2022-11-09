Bags to Benches

From left to right, Kim Bach of the Lions Club, John Favolise of the Lions Club, Ruth Vortherms of the Le Sueur Rotary Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Ron Grothe of the Rotary Club have worked to collect over 9,000 pounds of plastic film and convert the refuse into benches for public use. (Cason Hughes/southernminn.com)

Over 9,000 pounds of plastic film that would have been tossed into landfills are instead beautifying the Le Sueur community as public benches, thanks to the efforts of local nonprofits.


