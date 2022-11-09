Over 9,000 pounds of plastic film that would have been tossed into landfills are instead beautifying the Le Sueur community as public benches, thanks to the efforts of local nonprofits.
Within the past two years, seven benches made from plastic bags, wrappings and newspaper sleeves have been placed throughout Le Sueur. Readers have no doubt seen these structures at Pierre Le Sueur Park, Jo Eagle Anderson Park and on Elmwood Avenue.
The effort is made possible by the Le Sueur Lions Club, Le Sueur Rotary Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood working in collaboration with the national Bags to Benches program by composite deck manufacturer, Trex. Communities that sign up for the challenge receive a composite bench from Trex if they can collect 500 pounds of plastic refuse (around 40,500 bags) within a six month window.
The Le Sueur Lions Club joined the initiative in March, 2021 as a means of serving the community at a time when public functions were restricted by pandemic rules. The program was overflowing in both plastic bags and community support as the Lions Club reached the 500 pound goal in just one month.
Witnessing the amount of plastic the community uses in a single month was an eye-opening experience for Lions Club program manager John Favolise. Individual households would donate as much as 20 pounds of plastic film.
“When we started doing this we quickly noticed that there’s a lot more plastic in this town that’s going into our landfills and we didn’t want to stop collecting,” said Favolise.
However, participating community organizations aren’t eligible to sign up again until the current six month window is complete. So other community organizations took up the cause including the Le Sueur Rotary Club, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Word of Life Church, Sharon Progressives 4-H Club, the Giant Days Celebration Committee, the Le Sueur Garden Club and Corner Drug. Together, these community non-profits have provided 18-months of continuous collection, processing and recycling.
Favolise estimated Bags to Benches collects around 650-750 pounds of plastic film a month with the assistance of major partners like Radermacher’s, Bimeda, NAPA Auto Parts, the Le Sueur Post Office and the City of Le Sueur.
Organizers inspect the donated plastics to ensure they are clean before packing them into a clear recycling bag and weigh the refuse on a couple of fish scales which measure the load down to the ounce. Once the nonprofits reach their 500 pound target, they drop it off at the nearest Trex collection site — the St. Peter Hy-Vee — and order a bench in the color of their choosing.
Favolise assembles the benches at his shop and adds his own touches to the woodwork. He mounts the hardware, engraves custom lettering and applies a powdercoat to the benches so all of the structures throughout the city match.
“It’s based on the primary efforts of people like Johnny who is doing a lot of the collecting and the bagging and Ron [Grothe] does a lot of the heavy work of pushing it out,” said Ruth Vortherms of the Rotary Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood. “We have to process and sort through all that plastic. Make sure there’s no food in it.”
There’s no sign of Bags to Benches slowing down anytime soon. In September, the Lions Club became the first service club in the Le Sueur Community to collect 2,000 pounds of plastic.
Just seven benches have been distributed of the 18 benches local nonprofits have received from Trex. According to Favolise, the city asked the group to temporarily halt the rollout to 12 benches to give the city time to decide where they want to place them.
“The city was surprised as well. They honestly thought there would only be a couple of benches and when they found out we were already committed on 12, they were floored,” said Favolise.
Having saved thousands of pounds of refuse from landfills, organizers aim to keep up the pace. The Lions Club is considering installing benches at places outside city limits, such as the Ney Nature Center, and reaching out to Trex to see if the community can save up bags for alternative structures like picnic tables.
“It’s one of the most impactful projects that I’ve been involved with,” said Favolise. “I wasn’t a ‘running around, save the planet,’ type person. I was mindful like so many other people, and I am not sure that anybody realized how much we actually generate. And I know we haven’t even scratched the surface in this town.”