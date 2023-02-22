Fourth and fifth graders swapped out their T-shirts and hoodies for cowboy hats and prairie dresses, as Hilltop Elementary wound back the clock from 2023 to 1853.

Pioneer Day 7

Charlie Klehr in a Davy Crockett outfit, shows his grandma Joni Olson his presentation on the US Dakota War. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Pioneer Day 10

Hilltop Elementary fourth and fifth graders celebrated Pioneer Day in frontier dresses and cowboy hats. (Courtesy of Christa Luna)
Pioneer Day 11

Hilltop students perform the grand march in the gymnasium. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 4

Brody Maxwell shows a weaving he created to his grandparents Malcom and Phyllis Maxwell. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 12

Hilltop students perform a square dance for their grandparents. (Courtesy of Christa Luna)
Pioneer Day 5

Madison Farrello interviews her VIP Jake Farrello about what life was like when he was in elementary school. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 6

Jace Nielsen interviews his grandfather Dale Rohloff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 8

Students showcased their presentations on the US Dakota War to their grandparents for Pioneer Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 9

Vance Vanden Einde poses with his VIPs Mike and Marilyn Colter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 
Pioneer Day

Students test how many paperclips their raft can carry before sinking into the water. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 2

Aubree Schroer, Shayla Alvarado and Viviana Ramirez built a raft that could hold 29 paperclips, breaking their class record. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pioneer Day 3

Brynn Fredrickson and Anna Ritzer cut straws for their raft. The pair worked in a group with fellow classmate Yamnik Perezlopez. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments