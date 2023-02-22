Fourth and fifth graders swapped out their T-shirts and hoodies for cowboy hats and prairie dresses, as Hilltop Elementary wound back the clock from 2023 to 1853.
Le Sueur-Henderson School District’s long-standing celebration of frontier life, Pioneer Day, was back in the saddle, in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For months, Hilltop students have been immersed in pioneer life, learning about the history of Minnesota’s early settlers, as well as traditional songs, dances and art. To showcase everything they’ve learned, students corralled their grandparents and very important persons (VIPs) in their life to school on Thursday morning to share in the frontier fun.
“Pioneer Day has been going on for years as a long-standing tradition, and it’s something I hope to continue,” said Hilltop Dean of Students Christa Luna. “It’s the first time in probably four years we’ve had Pioneer Day with a full gym and everything, so it’s good to be back. It gives the kids something memorable for the year.”
For Hilltop student Elena Thelemann, Pioneer Day is not only a school tradition, but a family tradition. The fifth-grader led her grandparents, Brian and Cindy Braun, through the halls of the Henderson school building in a blue and white checkered prairie dress previously worn by her mother for her own Pioneer Day.
“It’s neat to come back and see what they’re doing,” said Brian Braun. “I went to school in Le Sueur, and it’s interesting to see how different it is nowadays than it was when we went.”
The festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. with a showcase of traditional frontier songs and dances in the gymnasium. Boys in bandanas and cowboy hats and girls in bonnets and dresses sang old folk songs like “Clementine,” “Camptown Races,” “Old Dan Tucker” and “Oh Susanna” for their grandparents in the bleachers.
The Hilltop students also showed off their moves on the gym floor, performing a grand march, square dance and Virginia reel to folk music played by local musicians. Thelemann said dressing up and performing were some of her favorite parts of the day, and that she and her classmates had been practicing for months.
“We’ve been working hard and taking time to learn about it in our specialist classes,” said Thelemann. “In the past month in Media, we’ve been working on our presentations basically all the time. In music, we’ve been singing songs and watching a movie called 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.' In art, we’ve been weaving, and in gym, we’ve been working on our dances.”
After the dance, students broke out into three different frontier-themed stations with their grandparents. In one station, kids were encouraged to learn more about their past and their relatives by interviewing them about what life was like when they were in elementary school.
In another station, students demonstrated their knowledge of frontier history and technology by presenting slideshows they created on the US Dakota. For around three weeks, students learned about the Dakota War through the Minnesota Historical Society website put together slideshow presentations based on what they had learned.
“There would be a video and you would watch the video and learn about treaties, war and the aftermath,” said Hilltop student Charlie Klehr, wearing a Davy Crockett-like coonskin cap. “Then probably two weeks ago we put it into a PowerPoint.”
Then in the third station, groups of students and their grandparents were tested on their problem-solving skills. Each group was tasked with building a raft out of limited materials such as plastic straws, tape and paper. Their mission was to build a sturdy raft that would carry lots of gold, or in this case paperclips, without sinking to the bottom.
In-between stations, students walked with their grandparents throughout the halls and showcased their own weavings inspired by Native American textiles and fabric arts.
Families concluded their morning with lunch, pioneer style. Like many other families, Thelemann and her grandparents prepared food fit to eat on the frontier like sandwiches, fruit and cornbread.