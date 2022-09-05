Rachel Rynda of Montgomery, crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, poses with the firstborn calf of the Minnesota State Fair. In Princess Kay tradition, the 85-pound calf was named Princess Rachel in Rynda's honor. (Courtesy of Princess Kay)
12-year-old Trista Gessler of Le Sueur County's presentation on boxers at the state fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A vintage black dress with a detachable collar by 11-year-old Elizabeth Holicky of Le Sueur County. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A pottery set by 17-year-old Jenna Birr of Le Sueur County. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A rug by Sydney Mitchell of Le Sueur County at the state fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
13-year-old Elli Frank of Le Sueur County entered a digital painting into the state fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A stuffed dragon by 14-year-old Amerette Nevalainen of Le Sueur County. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Catherine Thieschafer of Montgomery received a fourth premium ribbon for her quilt hanging in the Creative Activities barn. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A quilt at the Minnesota State Fairy by Teri Polson of New Prague. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
12-year old Madelyn Ryan of Le Sueur County had her short story, "The Magic World" featured at the state fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
