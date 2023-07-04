Local author Dr. John Eggers signed copies of his books "Livin’ in the 50s Memories;” “Bullhead Days;” “Tetonka Tales” and “Remember To Hug Your Grandma.” at the Genealogy Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl in the Elysian Fourth of July parade tosses candy to onlookers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Community members showed up in star-spangled outfits for the Fourth of July. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hundreds of families crowded the Main Street sidewalks for the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Local author Dr. John Eggers signed copies of his books "Livin’ in the 50s Memories;” “Bullhead Days;” “Tetonka Tales” and “Remember To Hug Your Grandma.” at the Genealogy Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl gets her face painted like a tiger at the Elysian Fourth of July Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Left to right) Siblings Samson Rutt, Tobin Rutt and Bohden Rutt received patriotic paintings on their faces for the Fourth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Elysian Post 311 American Legion Veterans and Auxiliary toss candy to the crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
An Elysian American Legion Post 311 member hands American flags to the parade crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland American Legion Post 207 marches in the Elysian Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Center American Legion Post 1803 marches in the Elysian Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse takes a horse-drawn carriage through Main Street. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fourth of July grand marshals Dan and Nancy Engebretson drive in the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Honorary grand marshals Norm and Ione Knish drive through the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bryce Stenzel, of the Le Sueur County Historical Society, appeared as Abraham Lincoln in the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The WEM Buccaneer Bards play in the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Emergency vehicles parade down Main Street for hundreds of attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A teen representing Scoops plays the drums in the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls on the Up Town Cuts parade float toss candy to the crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
An Osman T-Birds driver raises his fist in the air while driving with his dog in front. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Osman Mankato T-Birds perform tricks for the parade crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids scream as they're sprayed with a hose in the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy in the Elysian Fourth of July parade sprays onlookers with a hose. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy runs up to a parade float to grab an icee. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Scott-Le Sueur County Dairy Princesses appeared for the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy drives a custom race kart in the Elysian Fourth of July Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Krack and Jack's Drumline performs a special routine for the Fourth of July crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Sueur County St. Patrick's Day Royalty Keira Oeltjenbruns, Miss Leprechaun Sami Tiede and Miss Irish Rose Lauren Powers ride in the Fourth of July Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur County St. Patrick's grand marshals Jim and Julie Harmon celebrate the Fourth. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Families had fun at the Elysian Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A shriner pops a wheelie in the Fourth of July parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)