A North Dakota man and woman were sentenced on drug and child endangerment charges for being in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl while transporting a child in the trunk of their car in Le Sueur County.
David Lee Sparks Jr., 25, and Carly Ann Fuentes, 30, of Dickinson, North Dakota were both arrested in New Prague for the incident.
Sparks plead guilty to and was convicted of a felony first degree controlled substance crime for possession of over 25 grams of methamphetamine while also having a firearm within reach as well as gross misdemeanor child endangerment.
On Oct. 4, Sparks was ordered to serve 56 months in prison at the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud and was given 50 days credit for time served in the Le Sueur County Jail. Sparks was also given the maximum one year sentence for child endangerment, which he will serve concurrently during his time at St. Cloud.
Three other charges against Sparks were dismissed including a felony controlled substance crime in the third degree, felony methamphetamine crimes involving children and gross misdemeanor carrying a weapon without a permit.
Fuentes was convicted of a felony controlled substance crime in the third degree for possession of over 10 grams of fentanyl and gross misdemeanor child endangerment.
She was sentenced to 90 days in the Le Sueur County Jail, with 45 days credit for time served, and 10 years of supervised probation. Fuentes was further ordered to pay $210.
Other charges for a felony controlled substance crime in the first degree, felony methamphetamine crimes involving children and gross misdemeanor carrying a weapon without a permit were dismissed.
According to the complaint, New Prague Police were dispatched to the Holiday Gas Station in New Prague on Aug. 20 in response to a report that a child was seen being placed in the trunk of a vehicle.
The responding officer reported finding a 7-year-old child sitting on top of a sleeping bag in the trunk of a vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot in New Prague. Law enforcement reported observing drug paraphernalia on the dashboard and Sparks Jr. in the passenger seat attempting to hide something.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located 31.3 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s seat area, 18.7 grams of fentanyl pills, six and a half pills which appeared to be Xanax and another singular pill marked Alprazolam.
In the rear driver side seat, police found a .22 caliber Rough Rider revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, which was reported stolen from Dickinson, North Dakota and registered in someone else’s name.
Sparks Jr told the police that the drugs and the gun were all his. Due to the location of the drugs in the driver’s seat and throughout the vehicle, law enforcement charged both Sparks Jr. and Fuentes.
