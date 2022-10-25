A man and woman were charged for allegedly attempting sell nearly a pound of methamphetamine in the City of Le Sueur.
Steven Vincent Pierce, 34, of Minnesota Lake and Bobbi Jo Marie Perault, 36, of Minnesota Lake, were both charged with felony first degree intent to sell a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 10.
According to the complaint, a source informed a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office deputy and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Agent that Perault was buying a large amount of methamphetamine in the metro and transporting it to the City of Le Sueur on Oct. 8.
The agent observed a white Chevrolet Cavalier convertible at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Le Sueur driven by Perault with Pierce in the passenger seat. At around 5 p.m. a Sheriff's Deputy pulled over the vehicle and a K9 officer was called in.
In the passenger side floor, law enforcement found a gallon-sized plastic zip bag containing 327 grams of a crystal substance testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine in a black purse in the passenger side of the vehicle. Law enforcement also located $792 in cash in the vehicle and $1,240 on Pierce, which included 39 $20 bills.
Pierce reportedly told police he knew nothing about the drugs in the car and wasn't aware Perrault was buying meth. However, Perrault claimed Pierce was aware they were going to buy meth and she wanted him with her for protection and had him drive the car to the Twin Cities because she doesn't have a license.
Perrault said they stopped at a couple places in the cities to pick up money and then went to her source's house to pick up a pound of meth. They then went to Le Sueur and completed the sales of methamphetamine.
