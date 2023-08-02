Le Sueur Police share a table and pork dinner with community members at the United Methodist Church Night to Unite celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
United Methodist Church volunteers served up pork and corncob dinners dozens of community members and emergency responders during the Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Peyton Johnson blows an enormous bubble at the Night to Unite Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A family plays a game of ring toss, aiming for the necks of the lawn flamingos, at the United Methodist Church Night to Unite Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl showcased her hoola hooping skills for United Methodist Church volunteer Dianne Pinney. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids surround a craft table coloring patterns onto rocks with markers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
When squad cars, a fire truck or an ambulance pull up into one’s neighborhood, it’s typically a sign of an emergency. But on the Night to Unite, it’s a sign of a party.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.