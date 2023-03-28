When spring is going, sap starts flowing at the Ney Nature Center.
Every year between March and early April, staff at the Ney Nature Center tap into over 100 maple trees in the park land outside Henderson to produce approximately 20 gallons of maple syrup.
Over the past month, the Ney Nature Center gave people of all ages an opportunity to see the sap-harvesting process for themselves and tap their own maple during the Tree to Bottle series between March 14 and March 25.
Ney Naturalist Sam Retz hosted Saturday’s Tree to Bottle event and taught attendees how to identify and harvest sap from a maple tree. While it’s Retz’ second year tapping trees at the Ney Center, the instructor was taught by his father how to harvest sap at a young age while growing up on his family’s Wisconsin dairy farm.
Retz explained to guests how sap functions similar to the blood of a tree. The xylem form hollow channels within the bark which transport water and minerals throughout the plant with sap. Each year, trees produce new xylem channels and the old ones form the rings inside a tree used to identify its age. The innermost bark of the tree, the phloem, transports sugars created by photosynthesis. In maple trees, after the winter freeze cycle, these sugars are brought to the xylem and can be harvested to create syrup.
Easy ways to identify a maple tree include the shape of their leaves, which are memorably displayed on the national flag of Canada, and their winged samara fruits which spin like helicopters as they fall to the ground. But harvesters won’t find maples sprouting leaves and samaras during the winter. Retz said other ways harvesters identify maple trees is through looking at their bark, which bear a pattern similar to strips of bacon, or their branches which grow leaves on direct, opposite sides of the branch.
Today, hand cranks or drills are often used to bore a hole into the bark. A small wooden or metal spile is then driven inside the hole to draw off sap. Like a leaky faucet, the sap drips out of the tree at a very slow pace. Harvesters will leave a bag around the tree and wait 24 hours before checking it, or use gravity lines to drain the sap from multiple trees at once.
“The problem with our bags is that if you hike down our trails right now, you will see bags everywhere and it is an everyday job to collect all the sap. It usually takes quite a while because you have to move a lot of sap around,” said Retz. “But with gravity lines, you can make all that sap drain down a hill into one big tank at the bottom of the hill. Instead of collecting it every day, you can collect it once a week.”
These techniques were pioneered by Native Americans, who made incisions into the bark, rather than drilling a hole, and used wooden wedges to draw out the sap. The sugary liquid was collected in vessels and boiled with hot stones to make syrup. European colonists learned how to extract sap from the indigenous people.
At the Ney Nature Center, the sap is transported to an outdoor cooker and boiled down to syrup. Creating one gallon of syrup requires approximately 40 gallons of sap. After the syrup has been collected, staff take it inside to finish the filtration process, boil off any bacteria, and bottle it for sale.
After learning about maple trees, Retz and the class members searched for a tree to harvest sap from. Seven-year-old Duncan Jabs of Belle Plaine had the first go at twisting the hand crank into the tree bark and helped Retz hammer in the spile.
The day concluded with a blind taste test where guests could try the Ney Nature Center’s syrup and storebought syrup. Jabs said he could tell instantly which syrup was created at the Ney Center.
“When I tasted it I just knew it. It tasted more like trees,” said Jabs.