When spring is going, sap starts flowing at the Ney Nature Center.

Maple Syrup tour

Seven-year-old Duncan Jabs drills a hole into a maple tree with a hand crank provided by Ney Nature Center Naturalist Sam Retz. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Maple syrup

Sam Retz teaches tour attendees about the parts of a maple tree and how to identify one. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Maple syrup tour 2

Five-year-old Charlie Moriarty hand cranks a hole into a maple tree with the help of Ney Center Naturalis Sam Retz. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Maple syrup 3

Sam Retz showcases the Ney Nature Center's outdoor boiler for heating maple syrup into sap. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Taste test

Declan and Brynlee Jabs taste test Ney Nature Center maple syrup and storebought maple syrup. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

