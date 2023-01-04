Ice falls from the sky Tuesday during a “thunder snow” event that canceled schools and clogged up roads in the area. Though the sound of thunder may be alarming in January, the National Weather Service says it happens roughly five times a winter in southern Minnesota. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
If you heard thunder while the area was showered with snow and ice Tuesday — and some more Wednesday — you’re not alone.
According to Melissa Dye, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, “thunder snow” or “thunder sleet” occurs anywhere from four to five times a year in the region.
“We don’t need warm weather to get thunderstorms; with the right conditions in place, it’s possible any time,” Dye said Tuesday morning. “Because we have had decent moisture and a lot of lift as the low pressure moves northeast, and we have a little instability in the atmosphere, we’re able to get these thunderstorms.”
The thunder came Tuesday morning while much of southern Minnesota — including Le Sueur County — was in an ice storm warning that began at midnight and was scheduled to last through 6 p.m. Wednesday. With the storm warning, which was issued early Monday, significant icing and snow was expected to accumulate, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
As a result, superintendents for Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United canceled school for Tuesday, declaring the first snow day of the new year. On Wednesday, LS-H chose to bring students in, albeit two hours later than usual; TCU opted to stay closed, operating with a blended learning day.
Cities, meanwhile, declared a snow emergency for Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, restricting all street parking overnight. Residents woke up to clogged driveways and buried cars (for those parked outside), but the roads were mostly cleared in the towns.
On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 157 crashes, 653 spin outs and 10 jackknifed semitrailer trucks statewide. According to the Star Tribune, one Maple Lake man died when he was struck by a passing motorist.
The National Weather Service also had advice for shovelers this season.
”Take it slow when shoveling snow,” the National Weather Service said. “Heavy wet snow can put a strain on the heart.”