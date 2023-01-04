If you heard thunder while the area was showered with snow and ice Tuesday — and some more Wednesday — you’re not alone.

Jan 2023 ice storm

Ice falls from the sky Tuesday during a “thunder snow” event that canceled schools and clogged up roads in the area. Though the sound of thunder may be alarming in January, the National Weather Service says it happens roughly five times a winter in southern Minnesota. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments