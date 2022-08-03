Night to Unite LS

Ridgeview Paramedics Tom Svihel and Jen Hovick eat with LS-H graduate Dylan Novak and other community memebrs at Night to Unite.

With platefuls of homemade dishes and neighbors to share a bite with, residents of the city of Le Sueur turned out on Tuesday to support the local police and fire departments and EMS workers at the annual Night to Unite.

Night to Unite

Community members line up for meals served by the United Methodist Church of Le Sueur.
Hog roast

The United Methodist Church of Le Sueur served up its traditional hog roast for Night to Unite.
Night to Unite beanbags

Community members play cornhole at the United Methodist Church of Le Sueur.
Ridgeview ambulance

The Ridgeview ambulance departs from the United Methodist Church. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Night to Unite Hillside Court

Residents of Hillside Court met with members of the Le Sueur Police Department during Night to Unite. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Police squad cars

Le Sueur Police lined up their squad cars outside Hillside Court while visiting with residents for Night to Unite.

