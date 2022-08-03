With platefuls of homemade dishes and neighbors to share a bite with, residents of the city of Le Sueur turned out on Tuesday to support the local police and fire departments and EMS workers at the annual Night to Unite.
Long-term Le Sueur residents and new neighbors alike came out to celebrate the event at five locations across town. The United Methodist Church of Le Sueur holds the city’s largest Night to Unite event each year since 2015. On Tuesday, dozens of residents and visiting emergency workers were treated to a hog roast while listening to live music by Timothy Price and the Upper Room Band.
Police, fire and ambulance services also stopped by various kinds of neighborhoods, visiting residents in the lobby of the Hillside Court apartment complex at one stop and a neighborhood block party at Cedar Trail in the next.
Night to Unite (also known as the National Night Out) is part of a nationwide celebration, held on the first Tuesday of August, to foster community connections between neighbors and emergency responders.
The program’s goals are also to elevate awareness of crime and drug prevention and give members of the public a chance to speak with law enforcement and emergency responders directly about their concerns.
