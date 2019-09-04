In this July 17 file photo, migrant children sleep on a mattress on the floor of the AMAR migrant shelter in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday, July 30 that more than 900 children have been separated from their families at the border since a judge ordered last year that the practice be sharply curtailed. The ACLU says about one of every five children separated is under 5 years old. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)