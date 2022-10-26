A Montgomery man is accused of fracturing a woman's ankle in a domestic assault.
Trevor David Turek, 29, was charged with felony third degree assault on Oct. 5.
Montgomery police were dispatched to Turek's residence on Sept. 5 in response to a report of a domestic assault in progress according to the criminal complaint. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they observed the home in disarray. Personal items as well as a broken fishbowl were scattered on the floor.
The alleged victim was crying and reported that her ankle was in extreme pain. Her ankle appeared red and swollen and she said she could not apply any pressure to it.
She told the police she and Turek had both been drinking and got into an argument. At one point, she attempted to call 911 but the phone was under the bed. She lied down on the floor, parallel to the bed, to reach out to the phone when Turek reportedly stepped or jumped on her ankle.
Turek allegedly refused to get off her ankle right away and was trying to prevent her from calling the police. He eventually allowed her to have the phone and she dialed 911.
The Montgomery Ambulance later transported the alleged victim to the Mayo New Prague Hospital, where medical records indicate she suffered an acute fracture of the second tarsometatarsal joint consistent with Lisfranc fracture.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.