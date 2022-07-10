Ahead of the first wave of flood mitigation efforts surrounding the city of Henderson, the Minnesota Department of Transportation showcased design plans for the reconstruction of Highway 19 in an open house on Thursday.
Local residents chatted with MnDOT officials at Henderson City Hall for the last open house before Highway 19 is closed for reconstruction later this year. While Highway 19 is closed, Henderson will remain accessible on Highway 93 and area residents can travel north on Highway 169 to access Highway 19 east of the 169 intersection.
The planned reconstruction between the Minnesota River Bridge and Highway 169 will extend the lowest point of the corridor by approximately 1,500 feet, a little over a quarter mile. This roadwork will set the stage for MnDOT to raise Highway 93 by eight feet in 2023 and 2024.
Flooding has been a major issue for both corridors. Rush River has flooded Highway 93 more than 15 times since 2001. There have been many instances in recent years , where all three of the primary entrances to Henderson — Highway 93, Highway 19 and County Road 6 — have been closed due to flooding.
These events have had significant costs for Henderson businesses, schools and public safety. A study by MnDOT found that traffic-related costs amounted to $93,000 a day in Henderson due to flooding events.
Henderson’s days of being isolated by floods could cease once Highway 93 is lifted one foot above the highest recorded water levels of Rush River. But before MnDOT can lift Hwy, 93, Project Manager Matt Young said Highway 19’s lowest point needed to be extended to prevent elevated water flows from impacting Highway 93 downstream.
“If we didn’t elongate the lowest point, the river elevation would rise upstream of Highway 19 because of the fill from Highway 93,” said Young. “To remedy that fill we’re putting in the river from Highway 93 we are elongating the low point so more water can get over the Highway 19 roadway without causing a rise downstream.”
As for overflows on Highway 19, Young said the reconstruction would affect the frequency of flooding for better or worse.
In addition to the low-point extension, the reconstruction will overlay Highway 19 with a fresh coat of bituminous pavement, estimated to last 30 years and safety features like flatter slopes and more paved shoulders.
A system of articulated concrete mats will also be implemented on the north side of the road to reduce erosion.
During flooding events, newly installed road closed ahead signs with flashing lights near Henderson and near Highway 169 will serve to warn oncoming drivers of the water ahead. Gates will be pulled across the road as well.
“That will be critical because when there’s an elongated low point there’s a good probability the water is going to be shallower going across the road and that might tempt people to drive on it,” said Young.