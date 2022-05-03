A Minneapolis man allegedly broke into a Montgomery residence wielding a knife before assaulting two people inside.
Quinton Lee Miller, 25, was charged with felony first degree burglary, misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree.
According to the criminal complaint, Montgomery Police were dispatched to a reported fight on Feb. 9 where they made contact with Miller, the resident and an individual staying at the apartment.
The resident told police they were woken up by loud pounding on the door. They opened the door and Miller forced his way into the apartment. He then allegedly grabbed the resident and threw them across the room into some potted plants. The resident said their right big toe was injured and bleeding as a result.
The other occupant said they confronted Miller, believing they were being robbed. Miller allegedly struck the occupant in the face, wrapped them in a headlock and slammed them into the ground.
They further stated Miller had a knife when he entered the apartment, but it was knocked away during the struggle. Police observed the occupant had a blood contusion above their left eye. The front door was also cracked, the lock plate was damaged and a large black knife was found at the foot of the doorway.