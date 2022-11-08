A newcomer has unseated a five-year member of the Le Sueur City Council in a special election as three incumbent councilors were re-elected unopposed.
Mike Touhey, a 40-year resident of Le Sueur and retired director of Le Sueur Incorporated, defeated incumbent City Councilor Newell Krogmann in the special election with 57% of the vote (740 total). Krogmann earned 41% of the vote share (41%).
The newly-elected councilor made Le Sueur's tax burden a focal point of his candidacy and has promised to act from a fiscally conservative standpoint.
"I do as much complaining about taxes, about pending, about utility rates as much as anybody else and I figured it's time to put up or shut up," said Touhey. "And I’m happy I won. I didn’t really campaign but I’ve lived in Le Sueur for 40 years and got to know a number of people and I am a fiscal conservative."
"What this city has spent money on is so much money," Touhey continued. "Somebody has got to get in there and try and try to play a check or balance."
Outside the special election, Councilors Mark Huntington, Pam Williams and Marvin Sullivan were re-elected unopposed. Williams received 1,078 votes, Sullivan earned 931 and Huntington won 922.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.