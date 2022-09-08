Commissioner Classroom

Commissioner Heather Mueller speaks with Park Elementary first graders about their hopes for the school year. Their wants included learning to read, getting a class snake and having a gorilla for a teacher. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller stopped in Southern Minnesota Thursday morning to pay a special visit to students, faculty and staff at St. Peter High School and Park Elementary in Le Sueur.

St. Peter High School Teacher Robert Deering shows MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller a physics device from his classroom. (Courtesy of Kevin Burns)
MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller visits with Park Elementary first graders. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller sits in on show-and-tell in Adina Gupton's third grade classroom at Park Elementary. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller walks the halls of St. Peter High School with Superintendent Bill Gronseth (left) and Principal Annette Engeldinger (right). 

