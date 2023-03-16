After fielding four applicants and two tie-votes by the City Council, Mayor Christian Harmeyer chose to appoint a familiar face the Le Center City Council.
Former City Councilor and current Montgomery Chief of Police Nathan Hintz was chosen by Harmeyer on Tuesday, March 14, to fill a vacant seat on the City Council through December 2024.
The position on the City Council was vacant since January following the City Council elections last fall, in which Harmeyer, then a City Councilor, was elected to mayorship.
Hintz previously served on the City Council from 2019 through 2022, but did not run for re-election because he was planning a move to a residence outside the city.
The City Councilor also served as President of the Le Center Ambulance Commission and is an active ambulance volunteer. He is a current member of the Le Center Planning and Zoning Board and was a Le Center police officer between 1999 and 2018.
"I have enjoyed the community engagement that being on the council has afforded me. I have enjoyed being active within the community for the last 24 years," Hintz wrote in his application. "I wish to continue to serve the community in a positive manner, reflecting the desires of Le Center."
Including Hintz, four candidates applied to fill the City Council vacancy: local business owner Kelly McMillen, former Le Center Police Chief Robert Pfarr, and 50-year resident and retiring corrections officer Tom Vavra.
Upon reviewing the applications, the City Council didn't exhibit any clear preferences at first, and several councilors noted there was a collection of strong applicants.
Harmeyer favored appointing someone with a high degree of experience working with the city, such as Hintz or Pfarr.
"My two cents, one of these people was a former city council member, knows the right of way, knows how the council works," said Harmeyer.
"Nathan has been on here before, he knows what's going on. So does Bob. I've narrowed it down to those two," Harmeyer added.
Councilor Dan Steffan noted the candidates without experience in city governance had strengths as well. McMillen could serve as a relatively younger voice on the council and has leadership experience as a business owner and member of the Tri-City United Facilities Committee. Vavra is a longtime resident who would have plenty of time to dedicate to council since he is retiring.
Harmeyer motioned to appoint Hintz on the City Council, but the vote was tied 2-2 with Harmeyer and Councilor Jennifer Weiers voting in favor and Councilors Collin Scott and Steffan voting against.
"I'm just nervous about, if the opportunity comes and Hintz moves, will we back in this place again?" said Scott.
Steffan then nominated Bob Pfarr, but the vote was tied up once again 2-2 with Steffan and Scott in favor of the nomination and Harmeyer and Weiers opposed.
Under state statute, the mayor has the power to make a direct appointment to the City Council following a tie vote. Harmeyer exercised this power to appoint Hintz to the vacant seat.