On Tuesday, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Christine Lantinen, President of Maud Borup, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Heartland Award winner.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Christine based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact.
“It is an incredible honor to be among a group of unstoppable entrepreneurs that keep their employees, their community, and the planet as top priorities as they grow their businesses,” commented Lantinen. “At Maud Borup, we are always innovating while driven to create a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world which aligns with the Entrepreneur of the Year program.”
As a Heartland award winner, Christine will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as: Jodi Berg, Vitamix; Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company; Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn; Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani, Inc.; James Park, Fitbit; and Daymond John, FUBU.
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Heartland, sponsors also include Colliers International, Padilla, Salo LLC and Twin Cities Business.
Maud Borup is a 115-year-old sustainable, woman and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in premium chocolate and candy manufacturing, organic and gluten-free treats and seasonal
food gifts.
Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 80 years of experience.
Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with everyday and seasonal assortments designed to meet store needs and customer preferences.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world.
The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title.