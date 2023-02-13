Snow Week 10

TCU Seniors Marco Reyes of Lonsdale and Mikayla Marek of Montgomery were crowned Snow Queen and Snow King. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Tri-City United High School laid out the red carpet for their new Snow King and Queen. 


Snow Week 11

The TCU Snow Week Royal Court (left to right): Nolan Readmond, Bailey Witte, Jack Urtuzuastegui, Aven Prigge, Marco Reyes, Mikayla Marek, Suazanna Huffins, Elizabeth Odenthal and Keirra Meyer. Not pictured: Sami Tiede. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Snow week 1

Snow King candidates (left to right) Marco Reyes, Aven Prigge, Jack Urtuzuastegui and Nolan Readmond swing there hips in a holiday-themed hoedown. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Snow Week 2

TCU Snow Queen candidates (left to right) Elizabeth Odenthal, Mikayla Marek, Kierra Meyer and Suazanna Huffins tip their hats to the side in a choreographed dance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Snow Week 3

The Tri-City United Snow Week candidates form a kick line. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 4

Carolyn Harmeyer waves the Snow King crown over the candidate lineup (left to right): Aven Prigge, Jack Urtuzuastegui, Marco Reyes, Bailey Witte and Nolan Readmond. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 5

Marco Reyes is applauded by his fellow Snow King candidates upon his coronation. (Carson Hugehs/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 6

Carolyn Harmeyer, in PJs for TCU's dress up day, prepares to crown the Snow Queen. The queen candidates (left to right) are Suazanna Huffins, Elizabeth Odenthal, Keirra Meyer and Mikayla Marek. Sami Tiede was also nominated but could not be in attendance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 7

Mikayla Marek smiles in surprise as she is crowned TCU Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 8

Snow Queen Mikayla Marek cannot contain her surprise upon being crowned. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 9

Snow Queen Mikayla Marek and King Marco Reyes pose for the first time in their crowns, capes and sashes. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 12

TCU Snow Queen candidates (left to right) Suazanna Huffins, Keirra Meyer, Snow Queen Mikayla Marek and Elizabeth Odenthal. Sami Tiede was also nominated for Snow Queen but was unable to attend the coronation ceremony. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week 13

The TCU Snow King candidates (left to right): Nolan Readmond, Bailey Witte, Snow King Marco Reyes, Aven Prigge and Jack Urtuzuastegui. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

