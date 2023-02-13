Tri-City United High School laid out the red carpet for their new Snow King and Queen.
On Monday, Feb. 13, TCU kicked off their annual Snow Week with a coronation in the Performing Arts Center, crowning TCU seniors Mikayla Marek of Montgomery as Snow Queen and Marco Reyes of Lonsdale as Snow King.
The Titan royalty were two of 10 candidates nominated by TCU faculty and staff and were crowned after being voted in by their high school classmates.
The nominated queen candidates included Marek, Suazanna Huffins of Montgomery, Keirra Meyer of Lonsdale, Elizabeth Odenthal of New Prague and Sami Tiede of Le Center.
Reyes, Aven Prigge of Lonsdale, Nolan Readmond of Londsdale, Jack Urtuzuastegui of Montgomery and Bailey Witte of Lonsdale were nominated for Snow King.
In celebration of Monday's Hollywood-themed dress-up day Movies at Home vs. Movie Premiere, the candidates opened the coronation ceremony posing in front of a red carpet background.
The student royalty then showed off their moves in a holiday-themed hoedown. The king candidates danced Santa caps while queen candidates shuffled in straw rodeo hats.
TCU English Teacher Carolyn Harmeyer then crowned this year's Snow King and Queen.
The coronation is just the beginning of a full week of dress-up days and activities at Tri-City United.
Tuesday is Adam Sandler Day. Students can dress up as one of the comedian's many characters or his classic Hawaiian shirt and cargo pants combo. Titans may also choose to celebrate Valentine's Day by wearing red, pink and white.
At 12:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, students will play a game of two truths and a lie with their teachers.
Students are challenged to dress up like a friend or a celebrity look-alike on Wednesday for Twin Day.
Then on Thursday, students will come to school as their favorite animated character for Cartoon Day. The previously scheduled staff vs. seniors basketball game has been replaced with a table roll and lava game.
Students may showcase their Titan pride on Friday wearing blue, black and silver Starring the Titans Day. TCU will also be hosting the annual student talent show in the Performing Arts Center on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Snow Week comes to a finale on Saturday with the annual Snowball Dance, held at the Rustic Farmer in Montgomery from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
VANCO will remain open to purchase tickets for $10, with a 50 cent service fee, through the week. The QR Code to purchase is on the poster in the Commons and the link is in the daily announcements emailed to Titans daily. Semi-formal attire is recommended, but not required.
Lonsdale food vendor Smoke will catering the dance with pulled pork and brisket nachos and walking tacos made from with their homemade chips. Non-meat versions are also available.
As with all dances, once students enter, they are in. Once they leave, they are not allowed back in. Local Montgomery police patrols will be located around the Rustic Farmer with regular stop-in visits.