A couple was charged in connection with the theft of a pitbull from a Kasota apartment.
Jason Lee Martin, 35, of North Mankato, was charged with felony burglary in the second degree and felony theft. Chelsi Mae Bergmann, 33, was charged with felony aiding and abetting a burglary in the second degree and felony theft.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the apartment informed the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office his apartment was burglarized on July 16. After leaving his apartment at 5:30 a.m., he received a text from a neighbor that someone was in his residence. He returned to find someone had forced their way into his apartment and stole his dog, a pitbull, and a printer.
Investigators came to suspect Bergmann, an ex-girlfriend of the complainant. According to the report, Bergmann told law enforcement that the complainant was not taking care of the dog so she and her current boyfriend, Martin, drove the apartment to retrieve it. She stated Martin entered the apartment to get the dog.
But in a taped statement, Martin told investigators the dog was outside the apartment complex when they found it, looking like "skin and bones." According to his testimony Bergmann claimed the dog was hers, so he took the dog from outside the complex and did not enter the residence.
Investigators interviewed another person claiming Bergmann and Martin told them they pried the door of complainant's apartment open and grabbed the dog and walked out.
Le Sueur County issued a warrants for Bergmann and Martin's arrest. Martin is currently incarcerated at the Nicollet County Jail on unrelated charges.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.