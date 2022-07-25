A New Prague man has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon for repeatedly ramming a car with the victim inside and fleeing police with his vehicle in Le Sueur County.
Jeffrey Allen Wolf, 33, was convicted in Le Sueur County District Court of the second-degree assault charge, plus a felony for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Charges for felony domestic assault, felony threats of violence, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
On May 10, Judge Patrick Goggins sentenced Wolf to 68 months (five years and eight months) at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, but ordered a stay of execution (a delay of the court order) for 10 years.
However, the stay of execution was annulled May 19 when Wolf allegedly violated the terms of his probation. Probation supervision is to continue, pending the violation resolution.
Wolf was additionally sentenced to 120 days in the Le Sueur County Jail with credit for 96 days of time served and ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution.
According to the complaint, the Feb 1 incident began when Wolf approached the victim while they were serving a client in Shakopee and began shouting derogatory names. After the victim finished their work, Wolf followed them to their parents’ house.
Wolf pulled into the driveway and parked behind the victim and told them over the phone to get into his car or he would ram their vehicle. The victim said no, and Wolf backed up and drove forward, striking the car.
Wolf didn’t let up, according to victim testimony. He proceeded to hit the victim’s car eight times without pausing. After the eighth blow, the victim managed to escape the vehicle and film Wolf hitting it. Wolf then drove off and left the property.
The victim’s car was damaged with scratches to the rear driver’s side bumper.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and viewed the recorded video of Wolf before launching a search. The victim contacted law enforcement believing he was in Shakopee, based on text messages from Wolf stating, if they didn’t answer, “they die.”
The messages didn’t specify who “they” referred to, but the victim guessed it was a threat against their client in Shakopee. Wolf also sent a video parking near the client’s home.
The victim continued to relay threatening comments from Wolf as the search proceeded. He allegedly said he “will blow them up by car” and that “he put something on their car that is simple and only needs a signal then it blows.” The comments were vague and did not mention the client.
He allegedly told the victim he would come for them next, telling them “he is coming to parents in all black N blow us up,” and that they “either come to him or he comes here (the victim’s parent’s house) and blowing us up.”
At 3:53 a.m. on Feb. 2, law enforcement reportedly detected Wolf’s vehicle and the car was fleeing southbound on Le Sueur Avenue. The chase continued south on Highway 13 toward the city of Waterville, until Wolf turned westbound on Highway 60.
The Sheriff’s Office discontinued their pursuit near the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 6 as traffic picked up. Wolf was later picked up on a warrant.
Wolf was previously convicted of fifth-degree assault in 2015, terroristic threats in 2015 and stalking in 2012.