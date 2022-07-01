A man found dead in the waters of Lake Washington appeared to have drowned, according to law enforcement.
Earlier today, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office located the body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, in approximately 26 inches of water and 30 feet off the shoreline.
Family members reported Noy missing to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office at approximately 6:40 a.m. on this July 1 morning. The reporting party and family members told deputies that Noy left their residence on the southwest shore of Lake Washington on a pontoon around 6 p.m. the night before to travel to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
The family could not find Noy at the residence and began searching for him the next morning. They saw the pontoon floating in the weeds along the shoreline approximately 30-40 feet from the dock, but Noy was nowhere to be seen.
Relatives continued their search for Noy around the area and called the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office to report him missing.
Deputies arrived at the residence and searched the yard area and along the shorelines. Other Deputies began searching the water around the pontoon and the dock. While searching around the dock, law enforcement recovered Noy's body from the lake.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office reported Noy had apparently drowned.
After deputies removed Noy’s body from the lake, he was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy. The matter remains under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.