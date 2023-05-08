A man incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault is accused of numerous thefts and break-ins in Le Sueur County between 2021 and 2022.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office has since filed four separate warrants for Jacob John Fredrichs, 41, on felony charges including two counts of third degree burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, one count of theft and one count of possession of stolen property.
The earliest of the cases dates back to dates back to Dec. 21, 2021, when a rural Le Sueur County resident contacted the Sheriff's Office to report someone had broken into his hunting cabin and stole over $8,000 worth of property.
According to the charges, law enforcement was investigating Fredrichs on Jan. 18, 2022 and suspected he would be bringing large amounts of scrap items to a salvage yard in rural Faribault County. Fredrichs was spotted at the yard and reportedly fled from the passenger seat of the pickup truck in his socks after taking off a pair of hunting boots. Those boots were taken into custody and determined to have been stolen from the hunting cabin.
While conducting routine checks on April 14, 2022, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office determined the same hunting cabin was broken into again and a 2002 ATV Polaris was missing from the property.
Fredrichs was suspected of involvement in another vehicle theft after the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office received a report on July 6, 2022 concerning a 2006 Ford Expedition stolen from a residence in Kasota.
Three days later, a complainant contacted law enforcement reporting a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at approximately $15,000, was stolen from their campsite at Kamp Dels in Waterville. Surveillance footage showed a single male rode off on the motorbike.
Fredrichs was later incarcerated and sentenced to 110 months for separate offenses in Blue Earth County. According to the charges, the defendant spoke with law enforcement in February and March, 2023 and admitted to his involvement in the above offenses.
Fredrichs confirmed he forced his way into the rural Le Sueur County hunting cabin and stole property from it. He then returned at a later date, popped the lock and took the ATV. After experiencing mechanical issues, Fredrichs left the ATV at the bottom of a river.
He further admitted to purchasing the Ford Expedition from someone he knew had stolen it and to taking the Harley Davidson motorcycle from the Waterville campground himself.