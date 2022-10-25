A man is accused of causing over $1,000 in damages to the Green Mill Bar after reportedly shattering the glass front door.
Taylor Clarence Doyle, 25, of Gaylord was charged with felony first-degree property damage on Oct. 10
According to the criminal complaint, Le Sueur police received a report on Oct. 9 that a male bar patron had just broken the Green Mill Bar glass door and left the area.
Witnesses at the bar told police that a man had been causing issues and arguing with other patrons. He was asked by bar staff to leave and staff eventually forcibly removed him from the property. The man then kicked in the front door to try to get back in before walking off.
A staff member identified the man as Doyle. Law enforcement began to search for the defendant around town when they received a call reporting that Doyle had returned to the bar.
When law enforcement arrived they observed two individuals holding Doyle down. After he was handcuffed, the defendant admitted to kicking in the glass window on the door and offered to repay the bar owner for the cost of the damages. Staff estimated the repairs would cost well over $1,000.
