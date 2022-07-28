A man was accused of penetrating a Montgomery woman while she was asleep and intoxicated.
Justin Edmund Gladhill, 21, of Albertville, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.
According to the criminal complaint, the Montgomery Police Department received a report from a third party on May 1 reporting the victim was sexually assaulted that morning.
According to victim testimony, she and Gladhill were celebrating at a bar in Montgomery and spent the night drinking. She was too intoxicated to drive, so they went to her residence in Montgomery and she fell asleep in bed at around 2 a.m.
The victim said she got into bed alone, but when she woke up at some point between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., Gladhill was in the bed and penetrating her with his fingers. She said she was in pain and did not want to have sex with Gladhill and said she never had sex with him before.
According to the complaint, Gladhill provided a statement to police and indicated he may have cuddled the victim “unintentionally,” but reportedly stated “the absolute most I can think of is, I fingered her.” When asked if he fingered the woman, Gladhill was quoted stating “I wouldn’t be shocked.”
Gladhill reportedly said he hoped the encounter was consensual, but could not recall if the victim said yes to sexual activity during the police interview.
Glashill’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.
