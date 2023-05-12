A Mankato man is accused of possessing multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine and intending to sell the illegal substance at Sharon Park in Le Sueur.
Craig Leonard Bauleke, 44, has been charged with a felony controlled substance crime in the second degree for possession with intent to sell, and felony controlled substance crimes in the third and fifth degree for alleged possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone on April 14.
According to the charges, Le Sueur Police were patrolling Sharon Park on Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:04 a.m. when an officer observed two people in a truck parked behind the monument. The officer reported the vehicle smelled of marijuana and could see a leafy green substance in a jar near the brake pedal and under the driver’s seat.
Bauleke and the passenger stood near the front of the vehicle as the officer conducted a search and located six zip bags containing a white crystal substance. In total, the suspected methamphetamine tested positive with a field kit weighed in at 16.3 grams.
The search also produced a total 35.13 grams of marijuana between four containers and six bags and a single white pill suspected to be oxycodone hydrochloride. An electronic scale, metal spoon with powder residue, a black case containing a bow and arrows and an air soft BB gun were also located in the truck.
When confronted about the drugs, Baulke and the passenger both told police they did not belong to the passenger.