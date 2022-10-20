A St. Peter man is accused of violating a joint custody agreement with his wife and fleeing with their two children to Mexico.
Norbert Francisco Gonzalez, 45, was charged with two felony counts of depriving another of custodial or parental rights on Sept. 21. Gonzalez has pled not guilty to both counts.The case is headed to a Nov. 28 jury trial.
According to the charges, the complainant, a Le Center woman, told law enforcement in 2017 she was going through divorce proceedings with Gonzalez in Nicollet County and that he had fled Nicollet County with their two children to Mexico in violation of court orders.
The complainant reviewed an order for protection dated Sept. 16, 2016, which prohibits both the mother and father from taking the children out of Minnesota. The mother said she has not seen her children the more than five years since they were allegedly taken in April 2017.
She advised police that Gonzalez had threatened to take the children to Mexico several times in the past and she believed they were now living with his parents there. The mother further said she was concerned for children’s safety and that Gonzalez has not allowed her to see them and has refused to bring them back.
At the time of the complaint, their children were ages 10 and 8. Today, they would be 16 and 13.
A warrant was filed for Gonzalez’ arrest in April, 2017. The defendant was recently arrested in Texas by Customs and Border Patrol and taken into the custody of Le Sueur County.
