Residents in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District can expect a substantial hike in their local property taxes following a community vote to support the construction of a new elementary school.
The final $5.2 million tax levy for 2023, approved by the LS-H School District Monday, comes in at a 67% increase over the previous year's $3.1 million levy. The $2.1 million hike is driven almost entirely by new debt redemption payments financing the construction of the new school building.
Planning for the new elementary school building began almost immediately, since school district voters authorized the district to borrow up to $39.9 million. For the past couple months, a community-based steering committee with consultation from Wendel Architects has been drafting designs for the new building.
By Monday, Dec. 5, School Board Director Matt Hathaway said the steering committee had developed a rough draft of a near final layout for the building.
"It's kind of a wishlist right now," said Hathaway. "As it sits right now, we have things that could change."
Recent discussions have tackled issues, like how to build around the 8-foot incline on site, which sits adjacent to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School. Hathaway said the committee discussed a layout which would have three tiers of elevation.
"There's [a] gradual transition, so you don't need elevators or steps. It will almost not be noticeable as you transition into different areas," said Hathaway.
One of the most significant considerations for the committee and school district is addressing a sewer line easement that cuts across the site.
"It's a hybrid between final design and rough draft," said Superintendent Jim Wagner. "The biggest thing we need to do is figure out what to do with that easement."
The School District plans to begin construction on the new elementary school next year and have the building ready by the 2024 school year.
Le Sueur-Henderson is offsetting a marginal amount of the levy increase with cuts to the district's general fund expenditures. The $1.67 million general fund budget cuts down expenses by over $50,000, a near 3% drop from last year's general fund budget.