Only a few months after taking Le Sueur-Henderson’s EMR class, senior Keegan Straub put his emergency training into action to care for an injured man.
Around 6:30 p.m. on April 1, Straub was in the car leaving work with a friend when he saw a man with his head tilted back and eyes shut driving near a roundabout on Adams Street in Mankato. The car then drove over the curb and crashed into the side of a nearby building.
“The first thing I thought of was the [EMR] class and all the stories we heard of stuff like this happening and all of a sudden it’s happening to me,” said Straub.
The 18-year old instinctively recalled the emergency exercises he practiced in the classroom last semester training and applied his knowledge to the real-world incident in front of him.
“I was just trying to set up a game plan of what I would do when I got there and a bunch of different scenarios of what could be happening started flying through my head,” Straub recalled. “Is he going to be combative? Is he going to be cooperative? Is he going to be dazed? I was trying to keep my cool, but the main thing going through my head was ‘I got to help. I got to help.’”
The high school senior was the first person to respond to the scene. The driver, a 69-year old man, had regained consciousness, said Straub. A woman arrived shortly thereafter, wondering what she could do, and Straub told her to call 911.
At first, Straub advised the man to stay in the truck and later assisted in sitting him down by the curb and checked for physical injuries. The man was bleeding from the mouth and may have banged his head, but Straub did not detect further injuries.
With the help of a few bystanders approaching the scene, Straub asked the driver some questions to get a sense of his condition until EMTs came to take the man to the hospital.
The teen thanked his teacher, LS-H physical education and health instructor Jen Hovick, for making his timely response and plan of action possible.
“I give a lot of credit to her,” said Straub. “She taught me just about everything I know and she definitely taught me how to stay calm in a situation like that. If that happened and I hadn’t taken her class I would have been freaking out.”
Le Sueur-Henderson’s EMR certification class is a relatively new addition to the curriculum, debuting last year. Hovick pulls from her experience as an EMT to teach students how to respond in a plethora of emergency situations including: trauma, childbirth, bleeding control, diabetic emergencies, cardiac emergencies, strokes, and many more.
Through the class, Straub and other students learn life-saving skills like how to administer oxygen and CPR, conduct lift assists to safely move a person out of a room and up and down stairs, create and apply makeshift tourniquets, use an AED (automated external defibrillator) and backboard a patient suffering spinal injuries.
“I’m going to be honest, when you’re on the scene about 50% of that goes out the window.”
Straub plans to continue putting his EMR training to good use. After graduating he hopes to follow in his Dad’s footsteps and join the fire department.
But regardless of whether or not someone wants to volunteer or pursue a career as an emergency responder, Straub said an emergency situation can strike at any time and more people should at least seek CPR training. Having the knowledge to respond before EMTs arrive can make all the difference in life or death situations.
“No matter where you are, anything can happen. We just go through our day-to-day thinking everything is going to be normal, and this taught me that sometimes not everything is normal,” said Straub. “Things can go from 0-60 in two seconds and it was really eye opening to just watch it happen right in front of my eyes and then go in and help.”