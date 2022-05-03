Four Le Sueur-Henderson seniors and juniors were recognized for their efforts in the classroom, on the field and in their community.
Seniors Darbi Dunning and David Gupton are the LS-H 2022 nominees for the Minnesota State High School League AAA award, which recognizes students that have “achieved academic excellence and, at the same time, put forth the time and effort to participate in a League-sponsored athletic program and a fine arts/activity.” All nominees must have at least a 3.0 GPA or higher and participate in athletics and arts/activities programs.
From the junior class, Chloe Brandt and Justin Terwedo were selected to represent LS-H as nominees for the Minnesota State High School League’s EXCEL award, which recognizes students that hold leadership positions in their school, are active in athletics or activities and commit to volunteer in their community.
Dunning stays busy all year round, as both an athlete and a leader, serving as senior captain on the tennis team, Minnesota River Bulldogs hockey team and the golf team. She plays forward on the Bulldogs and earned all-conference titles in tennis in 2020 and 2021.
Outside of athletics, Dunning sings in the school choir and volunteers in the community through the National Honors Society (NHS), teaching kids about the dangers of drug and alcohol use as a member of TARGET (Teens Achieving Recognizable Goals and Education Through Teamwork) and serves on the board of the United Fund of Le Sueur.
In addition, Dunning is a member of the school’s graduation committee and works at the pool in town.
Why juggle all these responsibilities? For Dunning, there’s no better time to put yourself out there than high school.
“I always just saw it as an opportunity in high school to do as much as you can,” said Dunning “Nothing bad ever comes from being involved. You grow connections and develop skills that will help you for the rest of your life.”
David Gupton is an athletic leader in his own right, serving as a senior captain on both the football and basketball teams, where he plays the positions of wide receiver and guard respectively. While the baseball team has no official captain positions, Gupton is nevertheless helping lead the team this season as a pitcher and shortstop.
“It’s not easy sometimes, but it’s fun to do, because you’ve got to keep everybody’s head up when things aren’t going good, so you can still perform,” said Gupton.
The senior also spends time volunteering in the community. Earlier this year, he was one of many LS-H teens to assist at the Hilltop Elementary Kindness Retreat, and he volunteered for the Angels Amongst Us Pool Tournament. He spends time volunteering for youth football and basketball tournaments and balances it all with a part-time job at Radermacher’s.
Junior EXCEL Chloe Brandt has picked up an impressive number of records in her time at LS-H. As a pitcher on the softball team, Brandt contributed to the team’s first state championship victory last year and tied the state record for most doubles hit in a single tournament. On the tennis team, she won the 2021 Section 5A tennis championship and reached the state consolation semifinals.
The nominee is also a leader among her grade as a junior class officer and a member of the LS-H student council, NHS, TARGET and the Prom Committee. In addition, Brandt plays in the school band.
Her involvement in NHS and TARGET has led her to volunteer at events like Family Fun Night, blood drives and Feed My Starving Children.
"If you have the opportunities and capability to help, helping other people who don’t have those opportunities feels great knowing that you’re making them feel good,” said Brandt.
Junior Justin Terwedo never stops moving as a sprinter and jumper on the track and field team and a forward on basketball team. He contributes to the community working at the pool in town and participated in numerous volunteer projects as a Boy Scout.
“We live in a small town, a small community, so it’s a good opportunity to go out and do some things and be involved in anything you can,” said Terwedo.