Following the successful passage of the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum, the school district is hitting the ground running on plans to build a new elementary school adjacent to LS-H Middle School/High School.
“After bids, we’ll start construction as soon as we can punch a hole in the ground,” said Superintendent Jim Wagner at the Aug. 16 School Board meeting.
The planned 90,000-square-foot, two-story school building is set to be ready to open in fall 2024, according to the current timeline. Before construction can begin, the school district must retrieve construction bids for a finalized design and then create a finite blueprint with the contractor.
School district voters authorized the district to borrow up to $39.9 million for the project, casting 53% of the vote (1,219 total) in favor of the first question on the referendum. Though voters shot down further proposals to address maintenance needs and build out Career and Technical Education and gym spaces, Le Sueur-Henderson administration was optimistic they could stretch the $39.9 million allowance further than initially planned.
One significant area where the district could save money is constructing the storm shelter for the new elementary school. The referendum was designed with an 8,500-square-foot storm shelter in mind, in line with state regulations. But recently, the state granted the school district’s request for permission to construct a smaller 4,000-square-foot shelter, halving space and material costs.
A planned custom fabric roof over the gymnasium could also give the district more financial flexibility compared to building a traditional roof. The school could also expand the gym to three courts, instead of two, with the assistance of community fundraising.
“I think it’s likely we can make something happen,” said Wagner. “Since [the referendum] passed, interest level has gone up.”
“Now we have something to talk about,” added School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “It’s hard to have some of these conversations until you know exactly what you’ve got.”
Wagner envisioned the expanded gym would not only serve the needs of the elementary school students, but the broader public, too, as a hub for community events.
“It would make a huge difference for community events and could bring in more revenue and economic development,” said Wagner.
Once the new building is constructed, Le Sueur-Henderson’s current plans are to demolish the Park Elementary building.
Hilltop Elementary will continue to function as a fourth- and fifth-grade elementary for approximately two years until the new school building is open in fall 2024. After that point, the district plans to convert the building into an alternative learning center to assist high school students with needs not being met in a traditional classroom in working toward graduation. The district estimates this could attract 30-50 new students.