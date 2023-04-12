Park Elementary School is getting a new lease on life, but not as an educational building. And Hilltop Elementary, meanwhile,
The 70-year-old school building may be spared a planned demolition after the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board voted Monday night to sell Park Elementary to Brennan Construction of Minnesota, Inc. at an asking price of $600,000.
In a letter of intent, Brennan Construction indicated the business plans to partner with another developer to rehabilitate the building into housing units. Brennan Construction also noted a willingness to partner with the city of Le Sueur regarding the land behind Park Elementary. In addition, the company is exploring creative uses for the building’s theater space.
“This appears to be a win-win situation,” said Superintendent Jim Wagner. “The Le Sueur-Henderson School District receives income from the sale and saves money on demolition. It also provides much needed housing units in the community.”
While the district did not have a firm quote on demolition, the cost was estimated to be between $500,000 and $750,000.
Under the terms of the agreement, there is a 90-day due diligence period and a close date no later than Nov. 1, 2024. Le Sueur-Henderson School District is obligated by the agreement to keep Park Elementary in working condition until the sale is finalized.
The closing date gives the school district some wiggle room in the event the new elementary school building is not ready to open by the start of the 2024-25 school year as planned. When asked what could happen if the new school isn’t ready to open by the closing date, Wagner said the district would “deal with that when we get there.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck said there were three primary reasons why the district determined it was too expensive to rehabilitate Park Elementary as a school building, but it was still financially feasible for a private developer to convert the facility into housing.
“First, school buildings have incredibly high safety and building standards, often more expensive than required for housing,” said Tuck. “Second, private developers have access to financing instruments, such as tax credits, that are not available to schools. And finally, once converted into housing units, private developers can earn income on the property, eventually recuperating investment.”
Brennan Construction has worked on several projects in southern Minnesota, including the Tiller + Main mall and residential complex in Le Sueur.
Following the sale of the school building, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board discussed its options for acquiring more land in Le Sueur should the opportunity arise. Municipal Advisor Aaron Bushberger, of the Ehlers Inc. Minnesota Education Team, informed the district of several opportunities for land purchases.
Bushberger said the School Board had the authority to purchase land with dollars from two distinct sources — the general fund balance or the referendum bond dollars. Since both options use existing cash sources available to the school district, there would be no impact on taxes if the district dipped into either reserve.
Ehlers also showcased financing options for improving the school tennis courts. One option is to issue an estimated $1.06 million in capital facilities bonds over the next 10 years at an average interest rate of 4%. By financing the bond payments through annual operating capital revenue, Bushberger said the district could pay off the bonds without raising local taxes. Owners of farmland could even see their taxes reduced since the bonds qualify for the Ag Bond credit.
Alternatively, the district could improve the tennis courts through a lease levy and pay off the $1.06 million project in annual installments of $135,000 over the next 10 years. The district would be required to either dip into the general fund or impose a tax levy to finance the improvements. For a residential homestead valued at $200,000, the estimated tax impact is $18 annually.
Because this portion of the meeting was a work session, the advice from Ehlers was solely informational, and the School Board did not take a vote on pursuing any particular purchase agreements.
Hilltop ends elementary early
It’s official; Hilltop Elementary School will become an Alternative Learning Program (ALP) facility starting next school year.
As the Le Sueur-Henderson School District projects a $700,000 deficit heading into the 2024 fiscal year, the School Board unanimously took action to terminate elementary classes at Hilltop early.
Superintendent Jim Wagner estimated that between the savings on transportation and food service provided by moving fourth- and fifth-grade classes to Park Elementary, the school district could save between $150,000-200,000 while avoiding cuts to teacher and staff positions.
“It’s a year earlier than we planned, but a year ago we didn’t anticipate some of the costs where we’re at. We have to save money where we can,” said Wagner. “It also gives us an opportunity to attract more students into the ALP at Hilltop, where we have a waiting list that can be up to 45 students open to enroll.”
Wagner noted that enrolling more students from surrounding communities into the ALP, which serves at-risk students who have trouble learning in traditional schooling environments, would offset some of the costs associated with declining enrollment.
“I’m disappointed. I would have liked to have one more year at Hilltop, but it’s better than cutting teachers I guess,” said Tuck.