With federal COVID funds expiring and student enrollment dropping, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools Business Manager Alisha Broden recommended the school district move Hilltop’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes to Park Elementary next school year.

Hilltop Elementary School in Henderson

Hilltop Elementary in Henderson could be converted into an alternative learning building a year early. This would be a cost cutting measure, as the Le Sueur-Henderson School District projects a $700,000 deficit heading into fiscal year 2024. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

