Hilltop Elementary in Henderson could be converted into an alternative learning building a year early. This would be a cost cutting measure, as the Le Sueur-Henderson School District projects a $700,000 deficit heading into fiscal year 2024. (File photo/southernminn.com)
With federal COVID funds expiring and student enrollment dropping, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools Business Manager Alisha Broden recommended the school district move Hilltop’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes to Park Elementary next school year.
Le Sueur-Henderson joined the increasing number of school districts across Minnesota projecting large deficits, due to the termination of pandemic-related revenues from the federal government and shrinking class sizes, as Broden presented updated estimates for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.
At the Monday School Board meeting, Broden calculated the district’s general fund would be impacted by an additional $105,900 in expenses in the 2023 revised budget.
A major factor behind the adjustment was an unpredicted drop in student enrollment. Coming into the school year, LS-H adopted an estimated average daily membership of 940, 20 more students than in the 2021-22 school year. But the most recent estimates pin average daily membership this school year at 903, a 1.8% drop in enrollment from the previous school year.
Approximately 74% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s funding comes from the state. Minnesota’s funding formula allocates dollars to schools on a per pupil basis, and every student lost costs the district about $8,800 in support.
In 2024, the withdrawal of COVID funds is anticipated to cause Le Sueur-Henderson’s revenues to drop by an order of magnitude. Broden estimated that with expenses remaining flat into next year, and the state allowance increasing by 4%, the School District would witness a $700,000 deficit.
Broden said the district could offset the deficit without firing teachers or staff if the district moved fourth and fifth grade classes from Hilltop Elementary to Park Elementary for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
The change would bring in at least $100,000 in savings on transportation, Broden predicted, and running one less kitchen at Hilltop would help the district reduce food service expenditures. Additionally, the school district could keep staffing costs low by not filling vacant teaching positions.
“I don’t know of any school district in the entire state of Minnesota that’s not making some reductions or cuts,” said Superintendent Jim Wagner.
If the School Board chooses to shutter Hilltop Elementary by next school year, the district plans to convert the building into a host for Le Sueur-Henderson’s alternative learning program for at-risk students with trouble learning in traditional schooling. Wagner said the building would allow the district to expand the existing program at the Ziebarth Center from 23 students to around 45 students.
Alongside the new elementary school, converting Hilltop into a facility for alternative learning is part of the district’s strategy to boost enrollment projections. Administrators hope alternative learning at Hilltop will serve as a draw for students and families in surrounding communities.