A special election to determine the size and scope of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District is officially in motion. The Aug. 9 referendum proposes adding a K-5 elementary building to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School campus and demolishing Park Elementary.
On May 2, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board unanimously voted to send the referendum to local precincts in the form of three ballot questions. The first question asks voters for approval to bond up to $39.9 million to support the construction of K-5 building and Park demolition. The current proposal would add an estimated 90,000 square foot building attached by a walkway to the Middle/School High School.
The two following questions request financial support for additional upgrades to Le Sueur-Henderson’s facilities. Question 2, if passed, would authorize up to $6 million in buildingQuestion two will ask voters to support various maintenance upgrades, including updating controls, replacing boilers and air handler units and other mechanical and electrical upgrades for school facilities.
If passed, the final question would dedicate up to $5.65 million toward heightening Le Sueur-Henderson’s technical and recreational offerings, expanding the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming space and constructing additional space for a gymnasium. The most recent proposal would add 1,100-square-feet for CTE education and a 6,000-square-foot gym expansion space to replace the gym space at Park and Hilltop Elementary.
Both the second and third questions are dependent on the approval of the K-5 elementary addition. If the first question fails to pass, neither of the following proposals will go into effect - even with majority support.
The referendum questions will appear on Le Sueur and Henderson residents ballots as follows:
School District Question 1
School Building Bonds Elementary Addition
Shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota
be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,900,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, a K-5 elementary addition at the Middle/High School campus and demolition of Park Elementary?
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
School District Question 2
School Building Bonds Middle/High School Improvements
If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an amount not to exceed $6,000,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, Middle/High School improvements and upgrades?
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
School District Question 3
School Building Bonds CTE and Gym Space Expansion
If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 2397 (Le Sueur-Henderson), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an amount not to exceed $5,650,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, Career and Technical Education (CTE) programing space expansion and construction of additional gym space?
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The proposed LS-H K-12 campus would separate elementary students from secondary students. Both the middle school/high school and elementary wing would contain different classrooms, lunchrooms, cafeterias and gymnasiums. The only shared facility between the elementary and high school sections would be the high school auditorium and a few key resources, like the school nurse and administrative team.
Under the single-campus plan, Hilltop Elementary would be converted into an alternative learning center that serves the needs of students that have trouble performing in a typical classroom. This transition would not require any referendum dollars.
One of the central goals of the referendum is to counter the costs of maintaining aging facilities. Over the past 10 years, the district has spent $1.6 million operating its three buildings. Of the buildings, Park Elementary is the most expensive to operate at a cost of $1,295 per student at $2.96 per square foot. Based on the out-of-date facilities and the high price of maintaining them, both the School Board and Community Facilities Committee have determined Park Elementary needs to go.
At the May 2 School Board meeting, a preliminary assessment of Le Sueur-Henderson's utility expenses by Honeywell compared the district's three facilities to 60 Minnesota school buildings. Relative to their square footage, energy usage for all three buildings were well above average.
Of all 60 facilities, Park Elementary required the second highest amount of heat energy per square foot and Le Sueur-Henderson High School required the fourth highest.