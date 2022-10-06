Le Sueur-Henderson Middle and High School students have no doubt seen a new face leading the campus this school year.
Cynthia Schmidt took the reins as principal of Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School in July 2022, following the resignation of former Principal Brian Thorstad, now assistant principal at New Prague High School.
“Everybody has been very welcoming,” said Schmidt, now one month into the school year. “It’s fun getting to know the different teachers and administrative staff and community members. The kids have been really fun and welcoming. It’s fun to have them recognize who I am and come and talk to me.“
Schmidt is a newcomer to the responsibilities of a high school principal, but has more than 20 years of experience in education. After graduating from St. Cloud State with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Teaching, she spent around four years as an elementary school teacher at Most Holy Redeemer School in Montgomery before teaching elementary classes at Medford Public Schools for 16 years.
Schmidt earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Southwest Minnesota State University and a Principal K-12 License from St. Mary’s University while teaching at Medford. In 2021, she became Medford’s District Assessment Coordinator and developed personal learning communities, integrated technology into educational programs and created the school’s robotics program.
Over her career, Schmidt said she’s been drawn to leadership and the close-knit environment of Le Sueur-Henderson was the optimal place to begin working as an administrator.
“I’ve always taken charge of being an advocate for students and providing students with programming and resources that they need and I enjoy Le Sueur-Henderson being a small school setting where students are in proximity to each other across grade levels,” said Schmidt. “I’m super excited about the new building with the new elementary. It opens a lot of new opportunities for students to mentor each other across grade levels and work with each other and builds a stronger community.”
The high school principal has a particular eye for challenging traditional models of education structured around a rigid schedule of classroom instruction. As an administrator, she hopes to incorporate new opportunities for students to think creatively and learn in a multitude of environments.
“I’m constantly researching and collaborating and looking for different ways to approach education, be it a different type of schedule or how classes are offered,” said Schmidt. “There’s a lot of different environments for students to learn as well, not just the traditional 30 desks in a classroom. [I’m] just looking at small changes to begin with, and working to the optimum learning environment for students.”
Currently, Schmidt sees staffing shortages as the greatest challenge facing the school district. Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School entered the school year with vacancies in paraprofessional, lunchroom and teaching positions as schools across the state struggle to fill gaps in their faculty rolls.
Missing a Chemistry teacher and Spanish teacher, Le Sueur-Henderson is plugging its holes in teaching staff with supervised online instruction. In Chemistry classes, the online instructor provides live instruction to students via a video projection at the front of the classroom. Students then work on assignments at their desks on school-supplied Chromebooks under the supervision of in-person school staff. Spanish is taught with recorded lessons, but the instructor will be live with the students next semester.
In response to staffing pressures, the district has occasionally turned toward recruiting members of the community. Under state statute, community members with a bachelor’s degree and necessary skills may be eligible for a tier 1 teacher’s license.
“I did interview a few people in the community, when I was looking for a Phy Ed. teacher, who had been coaches or avid sports players when they were younger and have a high interest in assisting students in the sports realm,” said Schmidt. “Same with Spanish. If somebody is a native Spanish speaker and maybe have a four year degree in something that relates to that, that would be a great fit for that open position and we can work with them to provide higher education and training.”
Schmidt is a Minnesota native, raised in Blooming Prairie before moving with her family to Faribault as a teen. Her parents own and operate Hoy’s Resort and Campground on the shore of French Lake.
She continues to reside on the lake, enjoying outdoor sports, activities and snowmobiling in the winter time. Schmidt and her husband hold a shared infatuation for classic cars. Her husband frequently builds cars in their garage and has fixed up a 1969 Dodge Dart and 1947 Rat Rod truck and is restoring a 1937 tow truck. They are frequent visitors to classic car shows around the area, including the Henderson Classic Car Roll-In.