Le Sueur-Henderson’s latest one act production is a powerful reminder that what you think you know about another person doesn’t always align with what you actually know.
Starring junior Johnna Maxwell in her first leading role on the LS-H stage, “About Her” by Dennis Bush follows the story of Sharla, a woman who has been abused by her husband Jason behind closed doors. The couple’s portrait of an idyllic marriage slips when Sharla is heard screaming at Jason to let her go as he physically drags her out of a social event.
Suddenly, Sharla’s personal character and marriage becomes the subject of gossip and debate between neighbors airing out their theories about what’s really going on in Sharla’s household.
Under the direction of Mary Carson, Maxwell stands alone on center stage delivering a monologue recounting Sharla’s relationship with Jason and the feelings she kept secret. Her story is interrupted by neighbors ― played by Nicole Johnson, Gavin Schwarz, Kaylee Smykalski, Brandy Wolf and Samantha Pollack ― who offer their own interpretations in casual conversation at picnics and over glasses of wine.
“It’s my first experience directing a one act and [the students] have been wonderful to work with,” said Carson. “I’m really proud of the work that they’re doing and especially with such a difficult topic, I think they’re doing amazing.”
The cast debuted their first production of “About Her” on Saturday, in a one act tournament hosted by Le Sueur-Henderson. The competition featuring Tri-City United, Mayer Lutheran, Lester Prairie, Norwood Young America and Belle Plaine serves as a warm-up before the Class 2A subsection tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Tri-City United.
Of the teams competing at the sub-section tournament ― Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United, GFW, Nicollet, Belle Plaine, Loyola and New Ulm ― the top three earn the opportunity to advance to sections.
Due to its competitive nature and smaller cast sizes, putting on a one act play offers a unique challenge compared to more conventional plays and musicals.
“It’s more stressful because it's relying on just the six of us instead of having such a big cast to bounce things off of,” said Smykalski. “You’re interacting with fewer people so you have to have your character more memorized and you have to have a connection with your character to portray it very well.”
“There’s seven characters and they’re so intense,” Schwarz added.
The actors are also grappling with the unique demands of a one act that’s not staged like a typical show. There are never more than two characters exchanging dialogue with one another and as Sharla, Maxwell has just the audience to play off of in her 60-line monologue.
“It’s been a lot different for me to get into this character because before this I had never had a lead type role so it's been different and fun,” said Maxwell.