The land of Oz is getting a 21st century update in Le Sueur-Henderson High School’s fall play.
The community is invited to follow the yellow brick road to the LS-H auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 for the school’s production of “Oz is Twisted.” Written by Joe Ferriero, the play is a modernized, comedic retelling of the classic Wizard of Oz tale.
“It’s kind of like if you took bits and pieces from things such as “Wicked,” “The Wiz” and of course the original 1939 “Wizard of Oz,” and meshed different parts of it to come up with “Oz is Twisted,” said Director Mary Carson.
Minnesota New Country School Senior Sami Pollack stars as Dorothy. In this version, Dorothy is uprooted from her New York City apartment and forced to spend the summer with her Aunt Em in the Kansas countryside. She has no one but her childhood stuffed dog Toto, until she’s whisked away by a tornado into the Land of Oz.
“I think it’s funny that she’s this city girl that ends up on this farm and she doesn’t know how to do chores. She’s just kind of shook the whole play,” said Pollack. “She doesn’t quite understand what’s happening sometimes like the Lion and the Tin Man and the Scarecrow talking and all these characters. It’s really fun to play.”
Wanting nothing more than to get back home, Dorothy is sent on a quest by the self-obsessed, Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, (Kaylee Smykalski) to find the wonderful Wizard of Oz, played by junior Adrianna Ramirez.
“I love doing this, I look forward to this every day and it’s kind of the only thing that’s pushing me to school, do right and it’s been pretty good. I love it” said Ramirez, enjoying all the power that comes with playing Oz’s great and powerful leader. “My character is very sassy. They like to control everything.”
Along the way, Dorothy is joined by a ditzy Scarecrow without a brain, played by junior Brandy Wolf, a Tin Man with no heart, played by senior Izak Nelson, and a Cowardly Lion played by junior Gavin Schwartz.
Through portraying a straw simpleton, Wolf is free to lean into her silly side. The Scarecrow’s mind and body often wander when others are in conversation.
“I’m a little stupid so I can kind of say and do whatever I want and I can go do something while everyone else is doing something else,” said Wolf. “I kind of get attacked by some people with their words and that’s kind of funny. I usually like all the roles that I play.”
The journey to the Emerald City is fraught with danger as Dorothy is hounded by the Wicked Witch of the West, who is devoted to retrieving her sister’s Prada slippers. Freshman Shelby Noyce is making her first on-stage appearance as the Wicked Witch.
“It’s been really fun because I get to yell at people and not get in trouble,” said Noyce.