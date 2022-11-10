Oz is Twisted 6

Munchkins Boq and Toq, played by Giselle Rios (left) and Nicole Johnson (right), introduce Dorothy (Sami Pollack) to Glinda the Good Witch (Kaylee Smykalski). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Oz is Twisted 2

The cast of Oz is Twisted poses in character. (Front left to right) Ian Nelson as the Guard, Johnna Maxwell as a Monkey, Brandy Wolf as the Scarecrow, Kortlynd Smykalski as a Monkey, and Giselle Rios as the Munchkin Toq. (Back left to right) Adrianna Ramirez as the Wizard of Oz, Gavin Schwarz as the Cowardly Lion, Izak Nelson as the Tin Man, Kaylee Smykalski as Glinda, Nicole Johnson as Locasta and Shelby Noyce as the Wicked Witch. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The land of Oz is getting a 21st century update in Le Sueur-Henderson High School’s fall play.


Oz is Twisted 7

Dorothy (Sami Pollack) is uprooted from her comfortable life in New York City and reluctantly stays with her Aunt Em (Adrianna Ramirez) in Kansas before a tornado whisks her away to Oz. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com.)
Oz is Twisted 3

Dorothy, played by Samantha Pollack, encounters the Cowardly Lion, played by Gavin Schwarz.
Oz is Twisted 4

Dorothy, played by Sami Pollack, and the Scarecrow, played by Brandy Wolf, run into a rusted Tin Man, played by Izak Nelson in the woods. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Oz is Twisted 5

Glinda the Good Witch, played by Kaylee Smykalski, protects Dorothy (Sami Pollack) from the Wicked Witch of the West, Shelby Noyce. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Oz is Twsted 1

The cast of Le Sueur-Henderson’s fall production “Oz is Twisted” with director Mary Carson (center). (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments