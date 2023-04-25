The Le Sueur City Council hosted a public hearing Monday, Feb. 24, as Le Sueur-Henderson moves to begin construction on the new elementary school building next month.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Before construction begins on the approximately 90,000-square-foot elementary school building, financed through the passage of a bond referendum last year, design plans must be approved for a conditional use permit by the Le Sueur City Council to allow for a planned unit development.
In cases where structures don’t align with the zoning standards outlined in the city ordinance, builders may request a conditional use permit for flexibility. City Planner Nate Sparks said the primary reason the construction requires a permit is because the elementary school would exist as a separate building on the same lot as Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School.
“Principally it’s just the fact that it’s the two buildings one one lot and that they share circulation,” said Sparks. “Normally, you would have them on separate lots, separate driveways, separate parking and all that. This allows them to be together on the property.”
The planned unit development would further permit the district to pursue its plans to install a PVC fabric wall on one side of the gymnasium. While such a material typically isn’t permitted by the city’s zoning rules, Sparks said it was appropriate for an athletic complex like a gymnasium.
The proposal also requires the city to vacate two easements on the property, which was the subject of a public hearing, though no community members registered to speak. The first is an electric easement between the Community Center and Kingsway Drive which currently has no utilities in use. The second is a permanent utility easement containing water and sewer mains which serve the school and Borony neighborhood. As part of construction, the mains would be relocated.
For the most part, the building plans fall within the standards of the zoning code. The design features 90 parking stalls, well above the minimum 44 spaces required for a school its size. The school’s height, ranging between 30-35 feet, fits comfortably within the 50-foot height limit and has setbacks over five times the required minimum.
The submitted plans place the main floor of the building at the southeast corner of the lot by Ferry Street and Kingsway Drive, just east of the middle/high school. The cafeteria bridges the first floor of classrooms with the gymnasium to the north, while the Early Childhood building is attached to the southeastern end of the building.
There are 20 classrooms for grades 1-5, split between the two-floor building. The youngest grade levels are located at the ground floor, as are the row of four kindergarten classes at the south end of the building. Three Early Childhood rooms, two Early Childhood special education rooms and the Kid’s Club are located in the Early Childhood wing. There are an additional two special education rooms on each floor for the higher grade levels.
A large, spacious media center is positioned at the heart of the first floor, while classrooms form an L-shape against the west and south end walls. In the central area, just below the media center, are a makerspace, an English Language Learners room and a general workroom.
The main entrance to the building faces east toward Kingsway Drive and the main parking lot, with signage above a brick facade. The administrative offices and reception area line the main corridor. Vestibules to the south of the building lead to a proposed courtyard facing Ferry, and a sidewalk at the west end of the structure creates an outdoor path between the elementary and Middle School/High School.
Just east of the cafeteria is where students will find the art and music rooms. Up north lies the athletic complex, with its own dedicated wrestling room and a gymnasium with space for three full-size courts.
Having reviewed the district's plans at its Monday meeting, the City Council is scheduled to vote on all necessary documentation for construction at its May 8 meeting. Once approved, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District will kickstart construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 19.