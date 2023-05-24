With the development of the new Le Sueur-Henderson elementary school officially underway, the school district left the ceremonial duties to the kids.
Donning neon yellow construction vests and hardhats, elementary students gathered with school and community leaders at site of the future elementary school building on the morning of Friday, May 19. The two rows of children lined up and dug in golden shovels into the dirt mound. With a heave-ho, the kids tossed the dirt into the air, breaking ground on their soon-to-be school.
After years of discussion and debate, a multitude of community task forces and two referendums, the groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District’s dream of a new elementary school evolution into a physical reality.
“A lot of people have done a lot of work prior to me coming along to make this happen, so the fact that it’s started — it’s crazy how much has been done already in a short amount of time,” said Superintendent Jim Wagner.
Kraus-Anderson had construction vehicles laying the groundwork on the site east of Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School shortly after the Le Sueur City Council approved easements and site plans for the district on May 8.
“City staff spent pieces of everyday for the past 6-7 months working with the district and their engineering and design team to make sure the project went off in a timely fashion,” said City Administrator Joe Roby. “Good schools create good communities and strong communities need good schools. This is setting us up for decades of strong public education, which is good for our community. The kids deserve it and our community needs it so we’re thrilled that it’s finally happening.”
Project Manager Shane Butler said foundation work on the planned 90,000 square foot building could begin as soon as the beginning of July.
“Once we start putting in cement foundation, you’ll start to see the building come up from the ground,” said Butler. “Structural steel work will start and you’ll see the skeleton of the building. Then we’ll get the roof on, start the exterior walls.”
The PVC fabric structure gymnasium will be erected fairly early in the construction process and could be built by October. Construction is planned to continue year-round through the winter to ready the building for completion by August, 2024 just before the start of the school year.
Throughout the process, Wagner said the district will provide the public with regular updates on construction through aerial drone footage.
“We’re going to have a drone out here so that we can take timelapse photography and videos and show the progress weekly based on what’s happening so people can see what’s going on,” said Wagner.
According to building plans, the two-story elementary school building will be approximately 35 feet high, feature 90 parking stalls and a playground. Documents place the main floor of the building at the southeast corner of the lot by Ferry Street and Kingsway Drive, just east of the middle/high school. The cafeteria bridges the first floor of classrooms with the PVC fabric gymnasium and wrestling room to the north, while the Early Childhood building is attached to the southeastern end of the building.
As surrounding school districts have constructed new facilities of their own in recent years, the development of Le Sueur-Henderson Elementary aims to create a more competitive, modernized learning space and offload the cost burden of maintaining the Park and Hilltop Elementary School buildings.
Project renderings released by Le Sueur-Henderson showcase the building’s 21st century design, complete with flexible learning spaces, classroom pods for learning with small groups and sleek, white aesthetic contrasted by pastel furniture and the occasional colored wall or entryway.
As a single, unified building for elementary schoolers, the project offers significant cost savings over maintaining the current three building district, and has allowed Le Sueur-Henderson to sell its most costly asset, Park Elementary. Brennan Construction offered the district $600,000 to pursue plans to rehabilitate Park Elementary into housing units.
On the other hand, Hilltop Elementary will remain in the district’s possession as an Alternative Learning Program facility. The ALP is scheduled to start up next school year as Hilltop Elementary students are relocated to Park before Le Sueur-Henderson Elementary’s opening.
The project is made possible by passage of the 2022 tax referendum, which awarded up the district up to $39.9 million in general obligation bonds to construct the building last August.
After extensive campaigning by the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, district officials and community members, a slim 53% majority of voters in Le Sueur and Henderson opted to support the district’s vision for a unified PreK-5 facility adjacent to LS-H Middle/High School.
This followed the failure of a previous referendum held in November 2021 which requested voters to support up to $50 million in spending on a PreK-3 wing added onto the Middle School/High School. The initiative was widely viewed as too expensive by opponents and many Le Sueur community members disagreed with passing such a large referendum while keeping Hilltop Elementary in use.