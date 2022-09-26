Powderpuff 1

Rhyan Fritz evades a tackle from the junior team. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rhyan Fritz scores a two point conversion of the seniors in the powderpuff tournament.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Students, faculty and staff at Park Elementary, Hilltop Elementary and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School showed their school spirit all week long for this year's Homecoming. 

The LS-H junior powderpuff team runs their first touchdown of the game. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Senior Alexis Terwedo saves her teammate from the junior defense with a side tackle. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The junior team chases down a senior ball carrier. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The seniors celebrate after winning the Powderpuff game 20-16. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The senior Powderpuff team form the letter "W" for win with their fingers after triumphing over the juniors. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The junior team took their loss in stride with their fingers and their thumbs in the shape of an "L." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
LS-H faculty put on their soccer mom gear for Thursday's BBQ Dad vs. Soccer Mom dress up day. (Courtesy of LS-H)
High school girls marked beards on their chins, tied on aprons and grabbed a pair of tongs to complete the BBQ Dad look for Thursday's dress-up day. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Park Elementary students put on their overalls and western hats for Tractor Tuesday. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Elementary students cut paper footballs to show their school spirit before the Homecoming game. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Elementary schoolers clad in the Le Sueur-Henderson school colors, blue and yellow, show off their paper footballs and fingers. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Elementary schoolers showed pride in their school on Friday, bearing the school colors while making crafts to support the LS-H football team ahead of the Homecoming game. (Courtesy of LS-H)
LS-H Homecoming royalty visited elementary school classrooms during Homecoming Week. (Courtesy of LS-H)

