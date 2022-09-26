Students, faculty and staff at Park Elementary, Hilltop Elementary and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School showed their school spirit all week long for this year's Homecoming.
Kids were creative with their clothing choices throughout the week, customizing their wardrobes for the Homecoming dress-up days. On Monday, coordinated red, white and blue colors for USA Day. Students wore either a bandana around their neck or a collar for Country vs. Country Club Day on Tuesday. Wednesday was White Lies/Little Miss Day and Thursday pit the soccer moms and the BBQ dads against each other.
Students arrived to school in blue and gold on Friday for School Spirit Day and spent the entire day enjoying unique activities. Seventh and eight grade students took a trip to Skateville while the high schoolers spent their morning playing Giant Bingo before taking on community service projects around town.
The junior and senior class girls took to the football field on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming powderpuff game. The senior girls, dressed in black uniforms, took the lead early with a touchdown on a 75-yard drive followed by a successful two-point conversion by Rhyan Fritz.
The seniors racked up their lead to 14-0 at the top of the second half after running a touchdown from 25 yards. However, the team failed to complete a field goal following the touchdown, leaving an opening of the juniors to catch up.
Catch up they did. The junior girls scored their first touchdown running the ball from the 40 yard line into the end zone. A successful two-point conversion by the juniors put the score at 14-8, and left the juniors just one touchdown away from tying up the game.
Bu the seniors retaliated with a 40 yard rush of their own. Senior Alexis Terwedo tackled the junior defense just as she was about to strip a flag from the senior ball carrier. Her intervention allowed the carrier to complete her run to the end zone, putting the seniors ahead 20-8.
The juniors continued to nip at the seniors lead. Once again the girls in white demonstrated their persistence and ran the ball into the zone on a 20-yard drive. On defense, a senior leapt in the way of the incoming ball carrier, sending the junior tumbling to the ground. However the junior carrier fell forward and crossed the zero yard line with the football still in hand.
At 20-14, the juniors just needed one touchdown to tie-up the game. The juniors had offensive momentum on their side, and advanced to the 10 yard line. But the seniors had time. By the time the juniors were within 10 yards of the end zone, there were just 14 seconds on the clock. The girls in white squeezed in two failed attempts at a touchdown before the clock ran out and the seniors threw up their hands in victory.
Le Sueur-Henderson's royal court had their hands full throughout the week. King Sean Kulzer, Queen Naima Bravo and royal candidates Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, Beau Becker, Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo spent Homecoming visiting with elementary school students and introducing themselves to the community at the Homecoming football half-time show.